Part 2: The Early Treaties

During the conquest for dominance in North America, European leaders knew that they needed the partnership of First Nations to secure their power. Fighting against an Indigenous Nation was a fatal plan. To ensure the support of Indigenous partners European nations created Peace and Friendship treaties.

To strengthen their commercial interests, a significant part of which was the fur trade, the colonizers developed various types of agreements and alliances with First Nations. These Treaties did not surrender land but were military agreements.1 An example of a Peace and Friendship Treaty is the Two-Row Wampum Belt.2

The 1613 Two Row Wampum, known as Teiohate Kaswenta in the Mohawk language, tells the story of an agreement between Indigenous people and the Dutch, and reaffirmed by subsequent European countries. The agreement is founded upon the respectful co-existence of two different nations.3

The Two Row Wampum Belt contains two parallel rows of dark (purple) beads separated and surrounded by rows of light (white) beads. The meaning of the Two Row Wampum Belt is as follows:

We will travel the river together, side by side, but in our own vessel. Neither of us will make compulsory laws nor interfere in the internal affairs of the other. Neither of us will try to steer the other's vessel.

As long as the Sun shines upon this Earth, that is how long our Agreement will stand—as long as the Water still flows—as long as the Grass grows green at a certain time of the year. We have symbolized this Agreement and it shall be binding forever as long as Mother Earth is still in motion.4

The agreement was expanded and affirmed nearly 150 years later in 1764 at the Treaty of Niagara, where more than 2000 chiefs renewed and extended the Covenant Chain of Friendship, a multi-nation alliance between Indigenous Nations and the British Crown.5

Officials also read wampum belts, including the Two Row Wampum, to all those assembled to affirm the spirit and intent of the relationship. Indigenous nations that were present believed the agreements affirmed their powers of self-determination for as long as the people lived on the land.

To read more about the Treaty of Niagara, the Royal Proclamation and Canada's legal history, please enjoy this article by Professor John Borrows Wampum at Niagara.

If you have any questions about Treaties or matters related to Indigenous clients, please reach out to a member of the IPG. We are happy to chat.

