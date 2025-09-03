September 2025 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

For the sixth year running, Lonny will be co-teaching (with Simmie Palter of INQ Law) an upper year seminar in health law at his alma mater, Osgoode Hall Law School.

Firm News

Emma Gardiner Secretary of CBA Health Law Section

Congratulations to the new Secretary of the Canadian Bar Association – Health Law Section, Emma Gardiner!

L'Shana Tova

We wish our Jewish clients and colleagues a happy and healthy new year. May you be inscribed for a blessing in the Book of Life!

A (Mushroom) Trip Too Far: Policy Shift on Psilocybin Takes Minister Off the Map

A recent Federal Court of Appeal decision highlights the importance of explaining significant changes in government policy. Health care practitioners challenged the Minister's refusal to grant exemptions for psilocybin use during experiential training, citing inconsistencies with prior approvals. The Court found the Minister's reasoning inadequate under the Vavilov standard.

Protect Your Practice - Part 2: Insurance Audits

There are a few important differences between an audit by an insurer and an investigation by a professional regulator (for more on regulatory investigations see Part 1). When a health care provider becomes the subject of an audit by an insurer, it is critical that the provider respond promptly and with caution to protect their practice. Regardless of how the audit begins (whether it is a random check or an investigation of an identified concern), the consequences of an audit or investigation by an insurer can be serious and far reaching.

Upcoming Events

Lonny Rosen to Chair and Clancy Catelin to Speak at MLST Annual Potpurri Program

In its 14th installment, the Medico-Legal Society of Toronto MLST's annual Potpourri of Medico-Legal Cases will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Lonny Rosen is the program chair and Clancy Catelin will be presenting on the New Guidelines from the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario on Sharing Information in Situations Involving Intimate Partner Violence.

Michelle Bilboe to Chair TLOMA Conference

Rosen Sunshine LLP is proud to recognize Michelle Bilboe as the Conference Chair for the 2025 TLOMA (The Law Office Management Association) Conference, taking place September 16–19 at White Oaks Resort in Niagara-on-the-Lake. This year's event features 10 dynamic education sessions, with a special focus on artificial intelligence—including policy development, insurance implications, and evaluating different AI solutions for law firms. Attendees will also enjoy a vibrant tradeshow with over 50 vendors showcasing the latest in legal technology, services, and solutions. We congratulate Michelle on her leadership and wish all delegates an engaging and forward-thinking conference.

Lonny Rosen and Elyse Sunshine Returnto Osgood Hall Law School

Elyse is returning as an instructor for Osgoode's popular Trial Advocacy Course. This course is an introduction to the techniques of trial advocacy in civil and criminal trials. Students learn about pre-trial preparation and case analysis, opening and closing statements, examination and cross-examination of witnesses, evidence issues, expert evidence, tactical questions and ethical issues that confront the trial lawyer. Students perform simulation exercises in small groups under the critical guidance of experienced trial lawyers and Judges.

For the sixth year running, Lonny will be co-teaching (with Simmie Palter of INQ Law) an upper year seminar in health law at his alma mater, Osgoode Hall Law School. This seminar explores the dynamic and challenging field of health law, with a focus on practical issues. The course provides a survey of the legal framework and policy considerations underlying the cornerstone areas of health law, including: consent to treatment; mental capacity and substitute decision-making; professional regulation and governance; medical malpractice; mental health law; and health information privacy.

