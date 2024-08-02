Five Things To Know Before Applying For An MRI/CT License

In our recent June 22, 2024 blog, "Applications Process for Health Centres Under Bill 60 Now Underway", we discussed the Ontario government's province-wide call for applications to license community surgical and diagnostic centres ("Centres") to provide MRI and CT scan services. Applications are due on August 12, 2024.

Before Submitting your Application, Consider the Following Five Tips

1. Multiple Applications May Be Necessary: A separate application must be completed for each type of license (i.e., one application for an MRI license, and one application for a CT license), and for each proposed Centre location. For example, if you are planning to submit applications for five potential clinic locations, and each would have both MRI and CT services available, then ten applications are necessary.

2. Location is Key: The Ministry will not issue a license if the proposed Centre is in the same building as or the neighbouring building of a private hospital. The application also requires that the applicant submit a map of the proposed Centre's location in relation to all other existing health facilities that are providing diagnostic imaging services in the same area.

3. Details are Expected: The application requires a significant level of detail about the everyday operations of the proposed Centre, including the proposed timeline for the Centre to begin providing services, details about the equipment that will be used, the anticipated annual volume for the Centre, the staff at the Centre and the hours of operation. Applicants should prepare a detailed plan and be prepared to answer logistical questions about the Centre's operations.

4. Keep the Entire Health System in Mind: Applicants are expected to describe how the proposed Centre will address the backlogs facing the current healthcare system and improve patient wait times, experiences, and the efficiency of the health system in the community. In addition, applicants must consider how the proposed Centre will link to the current health care system, and should describe plans for patient referrals and sharing images with other actors in the healthcare system.

5. Insured Services Must be Prioritized: While proposed Centres will be providing insured MRI and CT services, they are also permitted to provide uninsured services. Applicants must describe the uninsured services that they propose to provide, as well as how much time will be offered for insured services and how they plan to prioritize the provision of insured services. Applicants must also provide any promotional materials they will use to inform patients of uninsured services, the rationale for providing such services, and a description of the benefit to the patient.

Key Takeaway

The process of applying for a community surgical and diagnostic centre license is lengthy and requires in-depth planning and detailed explanations. We are equipped to assist you in the application process by reviewing your completed application and ensuring that your answers meet the Ministry's application guidelines and the criteria set out in the legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.