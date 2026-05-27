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27 May 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-10 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 05/07 to 05/20.
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Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 20, 2026:

Canada Insurance Corporation Act

SOR/2026-81 By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Deposit Insurance Policy By-law

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2026-78 Critical Habitat of the Channel Darter (Percina copelandi) Lake Erie Populations Order
SOR/2026-79 Critical Habitat of the Channel Darter (Percina copelandi) Lake Ontario Populations Order

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-80 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27

  • Sections 429 and 430, subsection 431(4) and sections 432 to 434, 437 and 438 in force the day on which this Order is published in the Canada Gazette, Part II (PC 2026-0429)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-007-26 — Publication of SRSP-321.2, issue 1

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 16, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Draft Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for rare earth elements
  • Publication of summary of the assessment of 10 substances in the Ketones Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Cannabis Act

  • Notice of Intent — Consultation on potential amendments to the Industrial Hemp Regulations

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

  • File PR-2025-058 — Notice of determination — Accommodation services
  • Inquiry NQ-2025-007 — Notice of findings — Oil country tubular goods

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 16, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Oil and gas well casing — Decision

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-004
  • Inquiry NQ-2026-001 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain oil and gas well casing

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Notices of consultation

Competition Act

  • Application for an order

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:

Copyright Board

  • SOCAN Tariff 4.A — Popular Music Concerts (2025-2027)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 83/2026 Consumer Protection Act Regulations Amendment Regulation

Court of Justice Act

Alta Reg 78/2026 Court of Justice Fees Amendment Regulation

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 79/2026 Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 80/2026 Surrogate Rules Amendment Regulation

Referendum Act

Alta Reg 81/2026 Referendum (General) Amendment Regulation

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 88/2026 Alberta Energy Regulator Rules of Practice Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King’s Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025 c 9

  • Section 6, which amends the Income and Employment Supports Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 157/2026)

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025 c 20

  • Section 6, which amends the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 158/2026)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMay 12, 2026:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

BC Reg 78/2026 Schedules 2 and 3 of Act amended
BC Reg 81/2026 Schedule 2 of Act amended

Low Carbon Fuels Act

BC Reg 77/2026 Amends BC Reg 295/2023 — Low Carbon Fuels (Technical) Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 79/2026 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation

Water Sustainability Act

BC Reg 79/2026 Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMay 19, 2026:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 82/2026 Amends BC Regs 71/2010 and 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation and Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMay 12, 2026:

Emergency and Disaster Management Act, SBC 2023, c 37

  • Parts effective May 11, 2026 and January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 79/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
53 The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
234 The Registered Landscape Architects Act
300 The Winnipeg Foundation Amendment Act
301 The Westminster United Church Foundation Incorporation Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 39/2026 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

The Workplace Safety and Health Act

Man Reg 42/2026 Administrative Penalty Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
41 An Act to Amend the Local Governance Act
42 An Act Respecting the Disclosure of Information to Professional Regulatory Bodies
43 An Act to Amend the Highway Act
44 An Act to Amend the Lobbyists’ Registration Act
45 Mineral Resources Act

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal GazetteMay 20, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators and changes to Companion Policy 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators (Amendments and Changes).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
2 Seniors’ Advocate Act
11 An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 19/26 Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 112/2026 Electronic Health Records Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 114/2026 Chiropractic and Naturopathy Regulations

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 117/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
NS Reg 118/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Financial Measures (2026) Act, SNS 2026, c 3

  • Sections 76 to 88 (re amendments to the Meat Inspection Act) in force April 23, 2026. (NS Reg 108/2026)
  • Schedule (re amendments to the Halifax-Dartmouth Bridge Commission Act) in force May 1, 2026. (NS Reg 115/2026)

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

  • Sections 179 and 192 and clause 222(b) (re repeal of the Chiropractic Act and the Naturopathic Doctors Act and amendment to the Patient Access to Care Act) in force May 27, 2026. (NS Reg 113/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 130/26 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010

O Reg 132/26 General, amending O Reg 381/11

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 133/26 General, amending O Reg 256/24

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 131/26 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Orders In Council

Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 6

  • Schedule 8, subsections 1(1), 1(2), except clauses (a) and (c), 1(3), (4), 2-14, being the Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 758/2026)

Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 25

  • Schedule 4, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force May 19, 2026 (OIC 760/2026)

Retail Business Holidays Act, RSO 1990, c R.30
Legislation Act, 2006SO 2026, c 21 Sched. F

  • The proclamation declaring that Family Day, the third Monday of February of every year, is a holiday, pursuant to the Retail Business Holidays Act and of the Legislation Act, 2006, is amended by deleting the words “holiday, pursuant to the Retail Business Holidays Act, RSO 1990, Chapter R.30 and of” and substituting “holiday under” (OIC 653/2026)

Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 21

  • Sections 2, 29, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force May 19, 2026 (OIC 759/2026)

Royal Assents

May 7, 2026

  • Bill 100, Better Regional Governance Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 3
  • Bill 101, Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 4

May 12, 2026

  • Bill 114, HST Relief Implementation Act (Residential Property Rebates), 2026 — Chapter No. 5

Notices / Avis

Ontario GazetteMay 9, 2026:

Ontario Energy Board

  • Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

  • No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

  Référencés à la première lecture seulement
3 Loi visant à assurer la représentation effective des électeurs
4 Loi sur la communication de renseignements aux fins de protection contre la violence d’un partenaire intime et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
6 Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du discours sur le budget du 18 mars 2026 et du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 25 novembre 2025 ainsi qu’à certaines autres mesures

Bills

  Referenced on first reading only
3 An Act to ensure effective representation of electors
4 An Act respecting the communication of information for the purpose of protecting against intimate partner violence, and amending various legislative provisions
6 An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 18 March 2026 and in the Update on Québec’s Economic and Financial Situation presented on 25 November 2025 and to certain other measures

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Décret 652-2026 Règlement intérieur de l’Office de la protection du consommateur

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 664-2026 Règlement intérieur de la Régie du bâtiment du Québec

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 665-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 mai 2026:

Charte de la langue française

Décret 711-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l’Administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 675-2026 Règlement sur les espèces floristiques exotiques envahissantes

Loi sur l’encadrement du secteur financier

Décret 707-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’admissibilité d’une réclamation au Fonds d’indemnisation des services financiers

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:

Consumer Protection Act

OC 652-2026 Internal by-law of the Office de la protection du consommateur

Building Act

OC 664-2026 Internal by-law of the Régie du bâtiment du Québec

Pharmacy Act

OC 665-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 15, 2026:

Charter of the French language

OC 711-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 675-2026 Regulation respecting invasive exotic plant species

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

OC 707-2026 Regulation to amend the regulation respecting the eligibility of a claim submitted to the Fonds d’indemnisation des services financiers

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:

Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie

  • Règlement d’application de l’article 76 de la Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie concernant l’autorisation pour distribuer l’électricité

Loi sur le bâtiment
Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public

  • Règlement sur les attestations de conformité applicables aux travaux de construction de certaines catégories de bâtiments

Code civil du Québec

  • Règlement sur la contribution financière à titre d’aliments visant les besoins d’un enfant issu d’une agression sexuelle

Loi favorisant l’accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

  • Règlement sur les services médicaux que peut exiger un assureur ou un administrateur de régime d’avantages sociaux

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d’échange de droits d’émission de gaz à effet de serre

Code des professions

  • Projet pilote sur les services juridiques novateurs

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:

Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie

  • Regulation under section 76 of the Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie concerning the authorization to distribute electric power Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie

Building Act
Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety

  • Regulation respecting certificates of conformity applicable to construction work on certain categories of buildings

Civil Code of Québec

  • Regulation respecting the financial contribution as support for the needs of a child born as a result of sexual assault

Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

  • Regulation respecting the medical services that may be required by an insurer or an employee benefit plan administrator

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Professional Code

  • Pilot project respecting innovative legal services

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:

Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, SQ 2024, c 9

  • Que soit fixée au 29 avril 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 1. (Décret 637-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues, SQ 2023, c 20

  • Que soit fixée au 6 mai 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 13 et 113. (Décret 688-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:

Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, SQ 2024, c 9

  • Section 1 in force April 29, 2026. (OC 637-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons, SQ 2023, c 20

  • Sections 1, 13 and 113 in force May 6, 2026. (OC 688-2026)

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi sur la transparence et l’éthique en matière de lobbyisme

  • Détermination des modalités de tenue du registre des lobbyistes du Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Act

  • Determination of the manner for keeping the Québec registry of lobbyists

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

The Construction Codes Act

Sask Reg 31/2026 The Building Code (Henry’s Law) Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Water Security Agency Act

Sask Reg 33/2026 The Water Security Agency Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Response to Illicit Drugs Act

  • Act in force June 1, 2026. (OC 204/2026)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 8, 2026:

Rules of Court
Court of King’s Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

  • Civil Practice Directive No. 15 — Bench Warrants
  • Civil Practice Directive No. 16 — Witness Warrants

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2026/56 Order to amend the Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (Ross River Area) Order (2026)
YOIC 2026/57 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (the Kaska asserted traditional territory outside the Ross River Area) (2026)
YOIC 2026/58 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2026)

Notices / Avis

Yukon Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Financial Administration Act

  • Management Board Directive #55/26

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