Legislative Update Report No. 2026-10 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 20, 2026:

Canada Insurance Corporation Act

Species at Risk Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 16, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Cannabis Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 16, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Competition Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:

Copyright Board

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Consumer Protection Act

Court of Justice Act

Judicature Act

Referendum Act

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alberta King’s Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025 c 9

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025 c 20

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 12, 2026:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Low Carbon Fuels Act

Strata Property Act

Water Sustainability Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 19, 2026:

Mineral Tenure Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 12, 2026:

Emergency and Disaster Management Act, SBC 2023, c 37

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

The Workplace Safety and Health Act

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 20, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 2 Seniors’ Advocate Act 11 An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 19/26 Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 112/2026 Electronic Health Records Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 114/2026 Chiropractic and Naturopathy Regulations

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 117/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 118/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Financial Measures (2026) Act, SNS 2026, c 3

Sections 76 to 88 (re amendments to the Meat Inspection Act) in force April 23, 2026. (NS Reg 108/2026)

Schedule (re amendments to the Halifax-Dartmouth Bridge Commission Act) in force May 1, 2026. (NS Reg 115/2026)

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Sections 179 and 192 and clause 222(b) (re repeal of the Chiropractic Act and the Naturopathic Doctors Act and amendment to the Patient Access to Care Act) in force May 27, 2026. (NS Reg 113/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 130/26 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010

O Reg 132/26 General, amending O Reg 381/11

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 133/26 General, amending O Reg 256/24

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 131/26 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Orders In Council

Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 6

Schedule 8, subsections 1(1), 1(2), except clauses (a) and (c), 1(3), (4), 2-14, being the Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 758/2026)

Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 25

Schedule 4, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force May 19, 2026 (OIC 760/2026)

Retail Business Holidays Act, RSO 1990, c R.30

Legislation Act, 2006, SO 2026, c 21 Sched. F

The proclamation declaring that Family Day, the third Monday of February of every year, is a holiday, pursuant to the Retail Business Holidays Act and of the Legislation Act, 2006, is amended by deleting the words “holiday, pursuant to the Retail Business Holidays Act, RSO 1990, Chapter R.30 and of” and substituting “holiday under” (OIC 653/2026)

Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 21

Sections 2, 29, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force May 19, 2026 (OIC 759/2026)

Royal Assents

May 7, 2026

Bill 100, Better Regional Governance Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 3

Bill 101, Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 4

May 12, 2026

Bill 114, HST Relief Implementation Act (Residential Property Rebates), 2026 — Chapter No. 5

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, May 9, 2026:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 3 Loi visant à assurer la représentation effective des électeurs 4 Loi sur la communication de renseignements aux fins de protection contre la violence d’un partenaire intime et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives 6 Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du discours sur le budget du 18 mars 2026 et du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 25 novembre 2025 ainsi qu’à certaines autres mesures

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 3 An Act to ensure effective representation of electors 4 An Act respecting the communication of information for the purpose of protecting against intimate partner violence, and amending various legislative provisions 6 An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 18 March 2026 and in the Update on Québec’s Economic and Financial Situation presented on 25 November 2025 and to certain other measures

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Décret 652-2026 Règlement intérieur de l’Office de la protection du consommateur

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 664-2026 Règlement intérieur de la Régie du bâtiment du Québec

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 665-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 mai 2026:

Charte de la langue française

Décret 711-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l’Administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 675-2026 Règlement sur les espèces floristiques exotiques envahissantes

Loi sur l’encadrement du secteur financier

Décret 707-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’admissibilité d’une réclamation au Fonds d’indemnisation des services financiers

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:

Consumer Protection Act

OC 652-2026 Internal by-law of the Office de la protection du consommateur

Building Act

OC 664-2026 Internal by-law of the Régie du bâtiment du Québec

Pharmacy Act

OC 665-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 15, 2026:

Charter of the French language

OC 711-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 675-2026 Regulation respecting invasive exotic plant species

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

OC 707-2026 Regulation to amend the regulation respecting the eligibility of a claim submitted to the Fonds d’indemnisation des services financiers

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:

Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie

Règlement d’application de l’article 76 de la Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie concernant l’autorisation pour distribuer l’électricité

Loi sur le bâtiment

Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public

Règlement sur les attestations de conformité applicables aux travaux de construction de certaines catégories de bâtiments

Code civil du Québec

Règlement sur la contribution financière à titre d’aliments visant les besoins d’un enfant issu d’une agression sexuelle

Loi favorisant l’accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Règlement sur les services médicaux que peut exiger un assureur ou un administrateur de régime d’avantages sociaux

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d’échange de droits d’émission de gaz à effet de serre

Code des professions

Projet pilote sur les services juridiques novateurs

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:

Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie

Regulation under section 76 of the Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie concerning the authorization to distribute electric power Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie

Building Act

Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety

Regulation respecting certificates of conformity applicable to construction work on certain categories of buildings

Civil Code of Québec

Regulation respecting the financial contribution as support for the needs of a child born as a result of sexual assault

Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

Regulation respecting the medical services that may be required by an insurer or an employee benefit plan administrator

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Professional Code

Pilot project respecting innovative legal services

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:

Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, SQ 2024, c 9

Que soit fixée au 29 avril 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 1. (Décret 637-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues, SQ 2023, c 20

Que soit fixée au 6 mai 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 13 et 113. (Décret 688-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:

Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, SQ 2024, c 9

Section 1 in force April 29, 2026. (OC 637-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons, SQ 2023, c 20

Sections 1, 13 and 113 in force May 6, 2026. (OC 688-2026)

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:

Loi sur la transparence et l’éthique en matière de lobbyisme

Détermination des modalités de tenue du registre des lobbyistes du Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:

Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Act

Determination of the manner for keeping the Québec registry of lobbyists

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

The Construction Codes Act

Sask Reg 31/2026 The Building Code (Henry’s Law) Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Water Security Agency Act

Sask Reg 33/2026 The Water Security Agency Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Response to Illicit Drugs Act

Act in force June 1, 2026. (OC 204/2026)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 8, 2026:

Rules of Court

Court of King’s Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Civil Practice Directive No. 15 — Bench Warrants

Civil Practice Directive No. 16 — Witness Warrants

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2026/56 Order to amend the Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (Ross River Area) Order (2026) YOIC 2026/57 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (the Kaska asserted traditional territory outside the Ross River Area) (2026) YOIC 2026/58 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2026)

Notices / Avis

Yukon Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:

Financial Administration Act