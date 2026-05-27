Legislative Update Report No. 2026-10 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 20, 2026:
Canada Insurance Corporation Act
|SOR/2026-81
|By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Deposit Insurance Policy By-law
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2026-78
|Critical Habitat of the Channel Darter (Percina copelandi) Lake Erie Populations Order
|SOR/2026-79
|Critical Habitat of the Channel Darter (Percina copelandi) Lake Ontario Populations Order
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-80
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27
- Sections 429 and 430, subsection 431(4) and sections 432 to 434, 437 and 438 in force the day on which this Order is published in the Canada Gazette, Part II (PC 2026-0429)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-007-26 — Publication of SRSP-321.2, issue 1
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 16, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Draft Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for rare earth elements
- Publication of summary of the assessment of 10 substances in the Ketones Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Cannabis Act
- Notice of Intent — Consultation on potential amendments to the Industrial Hemp Regulations
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-058 — Notice of determination — Accommodation services
- Inquiry NQ-2025-007 — Notice of findings — Oil country tubular goods
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 16, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Oil and gas well casing — Decision
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-004
- Inquiry NQ-2026-001 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain oil and gas well casing
Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
Competition Act
- Application for an order
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 9, 2026:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 4.A — Popular Music Concerts (2025-2027)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 83/2026
|Consumer Protection Act Regulations Amendment Regulation
Court of Justice Act
|Alta Reg 78/2026
|Court of Justice Fees Amendment Regulation
Judicature Act
|Alta Reg 79/2026
|Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 80/2026
|Surrogate Rules Amendment Regulation
Referendum Act
|Alta Reg 81/2026
|Referendum (General) Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 88/2026
|Alberta Energy Regulator Rules of Practice Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King’s Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025 c 9
- Section 6, which amends the Income and Employment Supports Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 157/2026)
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025 c 20
- Section 6, which amends the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped Act, in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 158/2026)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 12, 2026:
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|BC Reg 78/2026
|Schedules 2 and 3 of Act amended
|BC Reg 81/2026
|Schedule 2 of Act amended
Low Carbon Fuels Act
|BC Reg 77/2026
|Amends BC Reg 295/2023 — Low Carbon Fuels (Technical) Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 79/2026
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Water Sustainability Act
|BC Reg 79/2026
|Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 19, 2026:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 82/2026
|Amends BC Regs 71/2010 and 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation and Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 12, 2026:
Emergency and Disaster Management Act, SBC 2023, c 37
- Parts effective May 11, 2026 and January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 79/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|53
|The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|234
|The Registered Landscape Architects Act
|300
|The Winnipeg Foundation Amendment Act
|301
|The Westminster United Church Foundation Incorporation Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 39/2026
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
The Workplace Safety and Health Act
|Man Reg 42/2026
|Administrative Penalty Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|41
|An Act to Amend the Local Governance Act
|42
|An Act Respecting the Disclosure of Information to Professional Regulatory Bodies
|43
|An Act to Amend the Highway Act
|44
|An Act to Amend the Lobbyists’ Registration Act
|45
|Mineral Resources Act
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 20, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators and changes to Companion Policy 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators (Amendments and Changes).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|Seniors’ Advocate Act
|11
|An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Pension Benefits Act, 1997
|NLR 19/26
|Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:
Personal Health Information Act
|NS Reg 112/2026
|Electronic Health Records Regulations — amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|NS Reg 114/2026
|Chiropractic and Naturopathy Regulations
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 117/2026
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 118/2026
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:
Financial Measures (2026) Act, SNS 2026, c 3
- Sections 76 to 88 (re amendments to the Meat Inspection Act) in force April 23, 2026. (NS Reg 108/2026)
- Schedule (re amendments to the Halifax-Dartmouth Bridge Commission Act) in force May 1, 2026. (NS Reg 115/2026)
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Sections 179 and 192 and clause 222(b) (re repeal of the Chiropractic Act and the Naturopathic Doctors Act and amendment to the Patient Access to Care Act) in force May 27, 2026. (NS Reg 113/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|O Reg 130/26
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act, 2010
|O Reg 132/26
|General, amending O Reg 381/11
Pharmacy Act, 1991
|O Reg 133/26
|General, amending O Reg 256/24
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 131/26
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
Orders In Council
Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 6
- Schedule 8, subsections 1(1), 1(2), except clauses (a) and (c), 1(3), (4), 2-14, being the Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 758/2026)
Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 25
- Schedule 4, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force May 19, 2026 (OIC 760/2026)
Retail Business Holidays Act, RSO 1990, c R.30
Legislation Act, 2006, SO 2026, c 21 Sched. F
- The proclamation declaring that Family Day, the third Monday of February of every year, is a holiday, pursuant to the Retail Business Holidays Act and of the Legislation Act, 2006, is amended by deleting the words “holiday, pursuant to the Retail Business Holidays Act, RSO 1990, Chapter R.30 and of” and substituting “holiday under” (OIC 653/2026)
Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 21
- Sections 2, 29, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force May 19, 2026 (OIC 759/2026)
Royal Assents
May 7, 2026
- Bill 100, Better Regional Governance Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 3
- Bill 101, Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 4
May 12, 2026
- Bill 114, HST Relief Implementation Act (Residential Property Rebates), 2026 — Chapter No. 5
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, May 9, 2026:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|3
|Loi visant à assurer la représentation effective des électeurs
|4
|Loi sur la communication de renseignements aux fins de protection contre la violence d’un partenaire intime et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
|6
|Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du discours sur le budget du 18 mars 2026 et du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 25 novembre 2025 ainsi qu’à certaines autres mesures
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|3
|An Act to ensure effective representation of electors
|4
|An Act respecting the communication of information for the purpose of protecting against intimate partner violence, and amending various legislative provisions
|6
|An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 18 March 2026 and in the Update on Québec’s Economic and Financial Situation presented on 25 November 2025 and to certain other measures
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
|Décret 652-2026
|Règlement intérieur de l’Office de la protection du consommateur
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 664-2026
|Règlement intérieur de la Régie du bâtiment du Québec
Loi sur la pharmacie
|Décret 665-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 mai 2026:
Charte de la langue française
|Décret 711-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l’Administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 675-2026
|Règlement sur les espèces floristiques exotiques envahissantes
Loi sur l’encadrement du secteur financier
|Décret 707-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’admissibilité d’une réclamation au Fonds d’indemnisation des services financiers
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:
Consumer Protection Act
|OC 652-2026
|Internal by-law of the Office de la protection du consommateur
Building Act
|OC 664-2026
|Internal by-law of the Régie du bâtiment du Québec
Pharmacy Act
|OC 665-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 15, 2026:
Charter of the French language
|OC 711-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 675-2026
|Regulation respecting invasive exotic plant species
Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector
|OC 707-2026
|Regulation to amend the regulation respecting the eligibility of a claim submitted to the Fonds d’indemnisation des services financiers
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:
Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie
- Règlement d’application de l’article 76 de la Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie concernant l’autorisation pour distribuer l’électricité
Loi sur le bâtiment
Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public
- Règlement sur les attestations de conformité applicables aux travaux de construction de certaines catégories de bâtiments
Code civil du Québec
- Règlement sur la contribution financière à titre d’aliments visant les besoins d’un enfant issu d’une agression sexuelle
Loi favorisant l’accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée
- Règlement sur les services médicaux que peut exiger un assureur ou un administrateur de régime d’avantages sociaux
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d’échange de droits d’émission de gaz à effet de serre
Code des professions
- Projet pilote sur les services juridiques novateurs
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:
Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie
- Regulation under section 76 of the Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie concerning the authorization to distribute electric power Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie
Building Act
Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety
- Regulation respecting certificates of conformity applicable to construction work on certain categories of buildings
Civil Code of Québec
- Regulation respecting the financial contribution as support for the needs of a child born as a result of sexual assault
Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services
- Regulation respecting the medical services that may be required by an insurer or an employee benefit plan administrator
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Professional Code
- Pilot project respecting innovative legal services
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 mai 2026:
Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, SQ 2024, c 9
- Que soit fixée au 29 avril 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 1. (Décret 637-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues, SQ 2023, c 20
- Que soit fixée au 6 mai 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 13 et 113. (Décret 688-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 13, 2026:
Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, SQ 2024, c 9
- Section 1 in force April 29, 2026. (OC 637-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:
Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons, SQ 2023, c 20
- Sections 1, 13 and 113 in force May 6, 2026. (OC 688-2026)
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 mai 2026:
Loi sur la transparence et l’éthique en matière de lobbyisme
- Détermination des modalités de tenue du registre des lobbyistes du Québec
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 20, 2026:
Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Act
- Determination of the manner for keeping the Québec registry of lobbyists
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:
The Construction Codes Act
|Sask Reg 31/2026
|The Building Code (Henry’s Law) Amendment Regulations, 2026
The Water Security Agency Act
|Sask Reg 33/2026
|The Water Security Agency Amendment Regulations, 2026
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Response to Illicit Drugs Act
- Act in force June 1, 2026. (OC 204/2026)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 8, 2026:
Rules of Court
Court of King’s Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Civil Practice Directive No. 15 — Bench Warrants
- Civil Practice Directive No. 16 — Witness Warrants
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2026/56
|Order to amend the Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (Ross River Area) Order (2026)
|YOIC 2026/57
|Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (the Kaska asserted traditional territory outside the Ross River Area) (2026)
|YOIC 2026/58
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2026)
Notices / Avis
Yukon Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2026:
Financial Administration Act
- Management Board Directive #55/26
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