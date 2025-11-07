The Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency – Ontario's New Proposed Conservation Authority Agency

The Lay Of The Land’s articles from McCarthy Tétrault LLP are most popular:

On October 31, 2025, the Ontario government announced that new legislation will be introduced in the coming weeks to establish a new centralized body, the Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency (the "OPCA"). Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, emphasized that this is not a reduction, but rather an amalgamation and consolidation. He stated that the new agency will "work with conservation leaders to ensure faster, more transparent permitting and more front-line services so we can reduce delays...support economic growth and keep our communities safe from floods and other natural hazards".1

Currently, there are 36 conservation authorities across Ontario, each with their own policies, standards, fees and resources. The provincial government has stated that the fragmented structure of the current system has resulted in inconsistent turnaround times for approvals across various conservation authorities and disparities in access to technology that supports flood risk management, and evidence-based decision making. According to the Ontario government, the OPCA is intended to alleviate these concerns by providing centralized leadership and oversight of all conservation authorities, facilitating resource and information sharing, as well as freeing-up resources for front-line conservation authorities to help ensure faster, more consistent and transparent permitting.2

Additionally, under the current system, over half of municipalities served by conservation authorities fall under multiple jurisdictions. The government of Ontario has suggested that consolidating conservation authorities would cut jurisdictional overlap by 63%, reducing duplication and freeing up resources for front-line work.3

The government of Ontario has proposed that the OPCA will undertake modernization projects including:

developing a single digital permitting platform to provide a faster, more predictable approvals process;

streamlining and standardizing service delivery by setting clear, province-wide performance standards and supporting their consistent application by conservation authorities with centralized data and updated floodplain mapping; and

overseeing the implementation of a regional, watershed-based consolidation of conservation authorities.4

The government will soon commence consultations with stakeholders such as the public, municipalities, Indigenous communities and other partnerships.5

