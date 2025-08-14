Legislative Update Report No. 2025-15 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 26, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21984

Species at Risk Act

Description of Spotted Owl caurina subspecies critical habitat in the Widgeon Valley National Wildlife Area

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-005-25 — Publication of RSS-193, Issue 1

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 2, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22083

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-007-25 — Consultation on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the Use of the Frequency Bands 21.2–21.8 GHz and 22.4–23.0 GHz by Fixed Services

Privy Council Office

Notice of intent — Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act regulations

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 26, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2024-005 — Notice of order Structural tubing

File PR-2024-082 — Notice of inquiry Wildlife control services

File PR-2025-014 — Notice of inquiry Night vision equipment

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-004 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Cast iron soil pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 2, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry NQ-2025-001 — Notice of termination of inquiry — Corrosion-resistant steel sheet

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

CUSMA Secretariat

Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2025:

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 178/2025 Credit and Personal Reports (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 179/2025 General Licensing and Security (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 169/2025 City of Medicine Hat Payment in Lieu of Tax Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 173/2025 Flare Gas Generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 176/2025 Isolated Generating Units and Customer Choice Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 174/2025 Micro-generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 177/2025 Municipal Own-use Generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 170/2025 Payment in Lieu of Tax (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 175/2025 Small Scale Generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 168/2025 Transmission Amendment Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 166/2025 Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Income Tax Act

Man Reg 65/2025 Rental Housing Construction Incentive Regulation

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 30, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and its Companion Policy (Amendments).

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed approach to oversight and refinements to the proposed binding authority framework for an identified ombudservice. (Proposed Amendments).

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 6, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Derivatives: Trade Reporting and its related Companion Policy (Amendments)

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Regulations / Règlements Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations Provincial Offences Act NLR 61/25 Provincial Offences Ticket Regulations, 1999 (Amendment) Liquor Control Act NLR 62/25 Liquor Licensing Regulations (Amendment) No.2 Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Regulations / Règlements Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2025: Gas Protection Act NWT Reg 061-2025 Gas Protection Regulations, amendment Dental Auxiliaries Act NWT Reg 063-2025 Dental Auxiliaries Regulations, amendment Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, July 31, 2025:

Securities Act

Notice is hereby given that the following rule has been made under section 169 of the Securities Act, SNWT 2008, c 10: Implementing Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2025:

Building Code Act

NS Reg 133/2025 Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment

Labour Standards Code

NS Reg 136/2025 Minimum Wage Order (General) — amendment NS Reg 137/2025 Minimum Wage Order (Construction and Property Maintenance) — amendment NS Reg 138/2025 Minimum Wage Order (Logging and Forest Operations) — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 131/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 132/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2025:

An Act Respecting Temporary Access to Adjacent Land, and to Amend Chapter 23 of the Acts of 2021, the Joint Regional Transportation Agency Act, SNS 2025, c 10

Sections 2 to 20 in force July 15, 2025. (NS Reg 139/2025)

Housing Supply and Services Act, SNS 2022, c 36

Section 54 in force July 15, 2025. (NS Reg 135/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)

Medical Profession Act

Nu Reg 031-2025 Medical Profession Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)

Medical Profession Act, S Nu 2020, c 16

Act in force July 10, 2025. (Nu Reg 028-2025)

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Consumer Reporting Act

O Reg 168/25 General, amending Reg 177 of RRO 1990

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 172/25 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 166/25 Other Objects, IESO, amending O Reg 288/14

Development Charges Act, 1997

O Reg 164/25 General, amending O Reg 82/98

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 163/25 Cleaner Transportation Fuels: Renewable Content Requirements for Gasoline and Diesel Fuels, amending O Reg 663/20

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 162/25 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 165/25 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

O Reg 169/25 General, amending O Reg 626/20 O Reg 171/25 Delegation of Regulation-Making Authorities, amending O Reg 625/20

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 170/25 General, amending O Reg 627/20

Planning Act

O Reg 160/25 Zoning Order — Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Regional Municipality of York

Taxation Act, 2007

O Reg 167/25 Small Beer Manufacturers' Tax Credit, amending O Reg 280/11

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990

July 31, 2025

New proposed regulation regarding Environmental Assessment Act requirements for the Proposed Northeast Power Line Project — Comments by September 14, 2025

Orders In Council

Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, SO 2024, C 18

Schedule 1, sections 1-5, which amend the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1023/2025)

Schedule 3, subsections 1(1), (2), which amend the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1023/2025)

Budget Measures Act, 2015, SO 2015, c 38

The following provisions of the Act in force October 1, 2025:

Schedule 7, subsection 44(17), which amends the Business Corporations Act (OIC 1026/2025)

Schedule 7, subsection 47(20),which amends the Corporations Act (OIC 1026/2025)

Schedule 7, subsection 55(19), which amends the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 (OIC 1026/2025)

Schedule 7, subsection 57(3), which amends the Personal Property Security Act (OIC 1026/2025)

Better for Consumers, Better for Businesses Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 23

Schedule 2, section 7, which amends the Consumer Reporting Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 1025/2025)

Access to Consumer Credit Reports and Elevator Availability Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 7

Sections 2, 5, 6, 7, 8(1), 9, 10, 11, which amend the Consumer Reporting Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 1024/2025)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juillet 2025:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics

Décret 941-2025 Règlement sur les paiements et le règlement rapides des différends en matière de travaux de construction

Loi sur les produits pétroliers

Décret 957-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits pétroliers

Code civil du Québec

Décret 991-2025 Règlement établissant diverses règles en matière de copropriété divise

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics

OC 941-2025 Regulation respecting prompt payments and the prompt settlement of disputes with regard to construction work

Petroleum Products Act

OC 957-2025 Regulation to amend the Petroleum Products Regulation

Civil Code of Québec

OC 991-2025 Regulation establishing various rules concerning divided co-ownership

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juillet 2025:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux

Règlement sur l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux suivant une procédure sur invitation écrite ou de gré à gré

Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale permise lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux ou d'un processus d'homologation ou de qualification

Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale applicable à certains contrats des organismes municipaux qui comportent une dépense égale ou supérieure à 20 000 000$

Règlement sur le seuil et les délais applicables lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis

Règlement concernant les modalités d'utilisation de mécanismes de surveillance par certains usagers

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Erratum:

Évaluation et examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets

Encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 août 2025:

Loi sur la pharmacie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:

Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies

Regulation respecting the awarding of certain contracts of municipal bodies according to a procedure by written invitation or by mutual agreement

Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory allowed when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies or during a process for certification or qualification

Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory applicable to certain contracts of municipal bodies involving an expenditure equal to or greater than $20,000,000

Regulation respecting the threshold and time periods applicable when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi

Regulation respecting the terms governing the use of monitoring mechanisms by certain users

Environment Quality Act

Erratum:

Environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects

Regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 6, 2025:

Pharmacy Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:

Building Act

Erratum:

MO 2025-001 Equivalency measure concerning the use of encapsulated mass timber in the construction of buildings of up to 18 storeys — Order 2025-001 of the Ministre du Travail

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juillet 2025:

Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics, SQ 2022, c 18

Que soit fixée au 8 septembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 111 à 113 et 115 de la Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics. (2022, chapitre 18) (Décret 940-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:

Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics, SQ 2022, c 18.

Sections 111 to 113 and 115 in force September 8, 2025. (OC 940-2025)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 59/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 81-102) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 1, 2025:

The Personal Property Security Act, 1993

Sask Reg 61/2025 The Personal Property Security (Seizure of Criminal Property) Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Seizure of Criminal Property Act, 2009

Sask Reg 63/2025 The Seizure of Criminal Property Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act, SS 2025, c 14

Act in force August 1, 2025. (OC 315/2025)

The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 37

Act in force January 1, 2026. (OC 303/2025)

The Seizure of Criminal Property Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 40

Act in force August 1, 2025, except sections 6, 7, 9, 11, and 14. (OC 316/2025)

The Workers' Compensation Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 10

Act in force August 1, 2025. (OC 304/2025)

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

