Legislative Update Report No. 2025-15 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 26, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21984
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Spotted Owl caurina subspecies critical habitat in the Widgeon Valley National Wildlife Area
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-005-25 — Publication of RSS-193, Issue 1
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 2, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22083
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-007-25 — Consultation on the Policy, Technical and Licensing Framework for the Use of the Frequency Bands 21.2–21.8 GHz and 22.4–23.0 GHz by Fixed Services
Privy Council Office
- Notice of intent — Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act regulations
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 26, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2024-005 — Notice of order Structural tubing
- File PR-2024-082 — Notice of inquiry Wildlife control services
- File PR-2025-014 — Notice of inquiry Night vision equipment
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-004 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Cast iron soil pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 2, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry NQ-2025-001 — Notice of termination of inquiry — Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
CUSMA Secretariat
- Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2025:
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 178/2025
|Credit and Personal Reports (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 179/2025
|General Licensing and Security (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 169/2025
|City of Medicine Hat Payment in Lieu of Tax Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 173/2025
|Flare Gas Generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 176/2025
|Isolated Generating Units and Customer Choice Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 174/2025
|Micro-generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 177/2025
|Municipal Own-use Generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 170/2025
|Payment in Lieu of Tax (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 175/2025
|Small Scale Generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 168/2025
|Transmission Amendment Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|Alta Reg 166/2025
|Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Income Tax Act
|Man Reg 65/2025
|Rental Housing Construction Incentive Regulation
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 30, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and its Companion Policy (Amendments).
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed approach to oversight and refinements to the proposed binding authority framework for an identified ombudservice. (Proposed Amendments).
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 6, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Derivatives: Trade Reporting and its related Companion Policy (Amendments)
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Provincial Offences Act
|NLR 61/25
|Provincial Offences Ticket Regulations, 1999 (Amendment)
Liquor Control Act
|NLR 62/25
|Liquor Licensing Regulations (Amendment) No.2
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2025:
Gas Protection Act
|NWT Reg 061-2025
|Gas Protection Regulations, amendment
Dental Auxiliaries Act
|NWT Reg 063-2025
|Dental Auxiliaries Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, July 31, 2025:
Securities Act
- Notice is hereby given that the following rule has been made
under section 169 of the Securities Act, SNWT 2008, c 10:
- Implementing Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2025:
Building Code Act
|NS Reg 133/2025
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
Labour Standards Code
|NS Reg 136/2025
|Minimum Wage Order (General) — amendment
|NS Reg 137/2025
|Minimum Wage Order (Construction and Property Maintenance) — amendment
|NS Reg 138/2025
|Minimum Wage Order (Logging and Forest Operations) — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 131/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 132/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2025:
An Act Respecting Temporary Access to Adjacent Land, and to Amend Chapter 23 of the Acts of 2021, the Joint Regional Transportation Agency Act, SNS 2025, c 10
- Sections 2 to 20 in force July 15, 2025. (NS Reg 139/2025)
Housing Supply and Services Act, SNS 2022, c 36
- Section 54 in force July 15, 2025. (NS Reg 135/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)
Medical Profession Act
|Nu Reg 031-2025
|Medical Profession Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)
Medical Profession Act, S Nu 2020, c 16
- Act in force July 10, 2025. (Nu Reg 028-2025)
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Consumer Reporting Act
|O Reg 168/25
|General, amending Reg 177 of RRO 1990
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 172/25
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 166/25
|Other Objects, IESO, amending O Reg 288/14
Development Charges Act, 1997
|O Reg 164/25
|General, amending O Reg 82/98
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 163/25
|Cleaner Transportation Fuels: Renewable Content Requirements for Gasoline and Diesel Fuels, amending O Reg 663/20
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 162/25
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 165/25
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
|O Reg 169/25
|General, amending O Reg 626/20
|O Reg 171/25
|Delegation of Regulation-Making Authorities, amending O Reg 625/20
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 170/25
|General, amending O Reg 627/20
Planning Act
|O Reg 160/25
|Zoning Order — Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Regional Municipality of York
Taxation Act, 2007
|O Reg 167/25
|
Small Beer Manufacturers' Tax Credit, amending O Reg 280/11
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990
July 31, 2025
New proposed regulation regarding Environmental Assessment Act requirements for the Proposed Northeast Power Line Project — Comments by September 14, 2025
Orders In Council
Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, SO 2024, C 18
- Schedule 1, sections 1-5, which amend the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1023/2025)
- Schedule 3, subsections 1(1), (2), which amend the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1023/2025)
Budget Measures Act, 2015, SO 2015, c 38
- The following provisions of the Act in force October 1, 2025:
- Schedule 7, subsection 44(17), which amends the Business Corporations Act (OIC 1026/2025)
- Schedule 7, subsection 47(20),which amends the Corporations Act (OIC 1026/2025)
- Schedule 7, subsection 55(19), which amends the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 (OIC 1026/2025)
- Schedule 7, subsection 57(3), which amends the Personal Property Security Act (OIC 1026/2025)
Better for Consumers, Better for Businesses Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 23
- Schedule 2, section 7, which amends the Consumer Reporting Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 1025/2025)
Access to Consumer Credit Reports and Elevator Availability Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 7
- Sections 2, 5, 6, 7, 8(1), 9, 10, 11, which amend the Consumer Reporting Act, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 1024/2025)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juillet 2025:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics
|Décret 941-2025
|Règlement sur les paiements et le règlement rapides des différends en matière de travaux de construction
Loi sur les produits pétroliers
|Décret 957-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits pétroliers
Code civil du Québec
|Décret 991-2025
|Règlement établissant diverses règles en matière de copropriété divise
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics
|OC 941-2025
|Regulation respecting prompt payments and the prompt settlement of disputes with regard to construction work
Petroleum Products Act
|OC 957-2025
|Regulation to amend the Petroleum Products Regulation
Civil Code of Québec
|OC 991-2025
|Regulation establishing various rules concerning divided co-ownership
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juillet 2025:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux
- Règlement sur l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux suivant une procédure sur invitation écrite ou de gré à gré
- Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale permise lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux ou d'un processus d'homologation ou de qualification
- Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale applicable à certains contrats des organismes municipaux qui comportent une dépense égale ou supérieure à 20 000 000$
- Règlement sur le seuil et les délais applicables lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de
santé et de services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis
- Règlement concernant les modalités d'utilisation de mécanismes de surveillance par certains usagers
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Erratum:
- Évaluation et examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
- Encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 août 2025:
Loi sur la pharmacie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:
Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies
- Regulation respecting the awarding of certain contracts of municipal bodies according to a procedure by written invitation or by mutual agreement
- Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory allowed when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies or during a process for certification or qualification
- Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory applicable to certain contracts of municipal bodies involving an expenditure equal to or greater than $20,000,000
- Regulation respecting the threshold and time periods applicable when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
Act respecting the governance of the health and
social services system
Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi
- Regulation respecting the terms governing the use of monitoring mechanisms by certain users
Environment Quality Act
Erratum:
- Environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
- Regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 6, 2025:
Pharmacy Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:
Building Act
Erratum:
|MO 2025-001
|Equivalency measure concerning the use of encapsulated mass timber in the construction of buildings of up to 18 storeys — Order 2025-001 of the Ministre du Travail
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 juillet 2025:
Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics, SQ 2022, c 18
- Que soit fixée au 8 septembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 111 à 113 et 115 de la Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics. (2022, chapitre 18) (Décret 940-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 30, 2025:
Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics, SQ 2022, c 18.
- Sections 111 to 113 and 115 in force September 8, 2025. (OC 940-2025)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2025:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 59/2025
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 81-102) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 1, 2025:
The Personal Property Security Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 61/2025
|The Personal Property Security (Seizure of Criminal Property) Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Seizure of Criminal Property Act, 2009
|Sask Reg 63/2025
|The Seizure of Criminal Property Amendment Regulations, 2025
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act, SS 2025, c 14
- Act in force August 1, 2025. (OC 315/2025)
The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 37
- Act in force January 1, 2026. (OC 303/2025)
The Seizure of Criminal Property Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 40
- Act in force August 1, 2025, except sections 6, 7, 9, 11, and 14. (OC 316/2025)
The Workers' Compensation Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 10
- Act in force August 1, 2025. (OC 304/2025)
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
