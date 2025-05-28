Legislative Update Report No. 2025-10 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 05/08 to 05/21

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 10, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States —Basin Electric Power Cooperative

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2024-002 — Notice of order Silicon metal

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 17, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Renewable diesel — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2024-006 — Notice of order Steel plate

Expiry review RR-2025-001 — Notice of expiry review of order Carbon steel screws

Inquiry NQ-2025-001 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Corrosion-resistant steel sheet

Notice of appeals Notice No. HA-2025-002

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2024-004 — Notice of determination Renewable diesel

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-001 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Certain carbon or alloy steel wire

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Species at Risk Act

Description of critical habitat of Eastern Banded Tigersnail in Point Pelee National Park of Canada

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2025:

Charitable Fund-raising Act

Alta Reg 66/2025 Charitable Fund-raising Amendment Regulation

Civil Enforcement Act

Alta Reg 84/2025 Civil Enforcement Amendment Regulation

Companies Act

Alta Reg 88/2025 Companies Amendment Regulation

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 67/2025 Collection and Debt Repayment Practices Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 68/2025 Direct Selling Business Licensing Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 70/2025 Employment Agency Business Licensing Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 69/2025 Energy Marketing and Residential Heat Sub-metering Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 71/2025 High-cost Credit Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 72/2025 Home Inspection Business Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 73/2025 Payday Loans Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 74/2025 Prepaid Contracting Business Licensing Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 75/2025 Public Auctions Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 76/2025 Retail Home Sales Business Licensing Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 77/2025 Time Share and Points-based Contracts and Business Amendment Regulation

Cooperatives Act

Alta Reg 78/2025 Cooperatives Amendment Regulation

Credit Union Act

Alta Reg 86/2025 Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 55/2025 Billing Regulation, 2003 (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Societies Act

Alta Reg 91/2025 Societies Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 9

Section 3, which amends the Auditor General Act, in force May 21, 2025 (OIC 157/2025)

Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 14

Section 4, which amends the Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act, in force September 1, 2025 (OIC 151/2025)

Wildlife Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 16

Act in force May 21, 2025 (OIC 161/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 204 Perinatal and Postnatal Mental Health Strategy Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 13, 2025:

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

BC Reg 64/2025 Amends BC Reg 295/2004 — Debt Collection and Repayment Regulation

Commercial Liens Act

BC Reg 63/2025 Enacts Commercial Liens Regulation

Personal Property Security Act

BC Reg 64/2025 Amends BC Reg 227/2002 — Personal Property Security Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 20, 2025:

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 66/2025 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 13, 2025:

Commercial Liens Act, SBC 2022, c 9

Act in force June 30, 2025. (BC Reg 63/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 35 Status of the Artist Act

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 108 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 8

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Labour Relations Act

NLR 38/25 Lower Churchill Special Project Orders Repeal Order

Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 39/25 Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 16, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 83/2025 Dentistry and Dental Assisting Regulations NS Reg 84/2025 Dental Hygiene, Dental Technology and Denturism Regulations

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 89/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 16, 2025:

Health Professional Associations Continuation Act, SNS 2024, c 7

Schedule A, which enacts the Dental Association Act, in force May 1, 2025. (NS Reg 86/2025)

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Sections 181 to 184, clauses 211(a), 212(a), 215(a) and 222(d) to (g) in force May 1, 2025. (NS Reg 85/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 14 Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2025 17 Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act,2025 24 Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

O Reg 59/25 Exemptions, amending Reg 95 of RRO 1990

Dietetics Act, 1991

O Reg 64/25 General, amending O Reg 593/94

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 62/25 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Insurance Act

O Reg 55/25 Statutory Conditions — Automobile Insurance, amending O Reg 777/93 O Reg 56/25 Automobile Insurance, amending Reg 664 of RRO 1990 O Reg 57/25 Uninsured Automobile Coverage, amending Reg 676 of RRO 1990 O Reg 58/25 Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule — Effective September 1, 2010, amending O Reg 34/10 O Reg 60/25 Exemption Orders under Section 15.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 704/21

Planning Act

O Reg 54/25 Inclusionary Zoning, amending O Reg 232/18

Professional Engineers Act

O Reg 61/25 General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990

Psychotherapy Act, 2007

O Reg 63/25 Registration, amending O Reg 67/15

Securities Act

O Reg 53/25 General, amending Reg 1015 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

May 12, 2025

Eliminate Secondary Approvals for Innovative Construction Materials — Comments by June 11, 2025

Development Charges Act, 1997

May 12, 2025

Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Simplify and Standardize the Development Charge (DC) Framework — Comments by June 11, 2025

Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011

May 12, 2025

Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 amendments to the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 — Comments by June 11, 2025

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

May 12, 2025

Regulatory amendments to support financing for Ontario Power Generation's major nuclear projects — Comments by June 26, 2025

Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009

Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006

May 21, 2025

Expanding Labour Mobility for Certified Workers from Other Canadian Jurisdictions — Comments by Jun 4, 2025

Planning Act, RSO 1990

May 12, 2025

Proposed Planning Act and City of Toronto Act, 2006 Changes (Schedules 3 and 7 of Bill 17 — Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025) — Comments by June 11, 2025

May 12, 2025

Proposed Regulations — Complete Application — Comments by June 26, 2025

May 12, 2025

Proposed Regulation — As-of-right Variations from Setback Requirements — Comments by June 26, 2025

Orders In Council

Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 28

Schedule 12, section 1, which amends the Justices of the Peace Act, in force June 6, 2025 (OIC 625/2025)

The following provisions of the Act in force July 1, 2025: Schedule 25, sections 1, 2, which amend the Statutory Powers Procedure Act (OIC 626/2025) Schedule 25, section 3, which amends the Assessment Review Board Act (OIC 626/2025) Schedule 25, section 4, which amends the Child, Youth and Family Services Act, 2017 (OIC 626/2025) Schedule 25, section 6, which amends the Human Rights Code (OIC 626/2025) Schedule 25, section 7, which amends the Intercountry Adoption Act, 1998 (OIC 626/2025) Schedule 25, section 8, which amends the Ontario Works Act, 1997 (OIC 626/2025)



Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, May 10, 2025:

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

Notice of Proposed Regulation

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 20 An Act to Amend the Prince Edward Island Lands Protection Act 101 An Act to Amend the Education Act

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 99 Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 21 novembre 2024 et du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 ainsi qu'à certaines autres mesures 106 Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective et l'imputabilité des médecins quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux 104 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions afin notamment de donner suite à certaines demandes du milieu municipal 109 Loi affirmant la souveraineté culturelle du Québec et édictant la Loi sur la découvrabilité des contenus culturels francophones dans l'environnement numérique

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 99 An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Update on Québec's Economic and Financial Situation presented on 21 November 2024 and in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures 106 An Act mainly to establish the collective responsibility and the accountability of physicians with respect to improvement of access to medical services 104 An Act to amend various provisions in particular to follow up on certain requests from the municipal sector 109 An Act to affirm the cultural sovereignty of Québec and to enact the Act respecting the discoverability of French-language cultural content in the digital environment

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 mai 2025:

Charte de la langue française

Décret 621-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 mai 2025:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 647-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail, le Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et le Règlement sur la sécurité et l'hygiène dans les travaux de fonderie

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 14, 2025:

Charter of the French language

OC 621-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 21, 2025:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 647-2025 Regulation to amend the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety, the Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines and the Regulation respecting safety and health in foundry works

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 mai 2025:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 14, 2025:

Building Act

Labour Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 mai 2025:

Charte de la langue française

AM 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche — Arrêté numéro 2025-001 du ministre de la Langue française

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 14, 2025:

Charter of the French language

MO 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research — Order 2025-001 of the Minister of the French Language

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 16, 2025:

The Crown Minerals Act

RRS c C-50.2, Reg 38 The Low Productivity and Reactivation Oil Well Program Regulations

The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Act

Sask Reg 32/2025 The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 34/2025 The New Home Construction Rebate (Provincial Sales Tax) Remission Amendment Regulations, 2025

Yukon / Yukon