Legislative Update Report No. 2025-10 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 05/08 to 05/21
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 10, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States —Basin Electric Power Cooperative
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2024-002 — Notice of order Silicon metal
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 17, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Renewable diesel — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2024-006 — Notice of order Steel plate
- Expiry review RR-2025-001 — Notice of expiry review of order Carbon steel screws
- Inquiry NQ-2025-001 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
- Notice of appeals Notice No. HA-2025-002
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2024-004 — Notice of determination Renewable diesel
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-001 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Certain carbon or alloy steel wire
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Species at Risk Act
- Description of critical habitat of Eastern Banded Tigersnail in Point Pelee National Park of Canada
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2025:
Charitable Fund-raising Act
|Alta Reg 66/2025
|Charitable Fund-raising Amendment Regulation
Civil Enforcement Act
|Alta Reg 84/2025
|Civil Enforcement Amendment Regulation
Companies Act
|Alta Reg 88/2025
|Companies Amendment Regulation
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 67/2025
|Collection and Debt Repayment Practices Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 68/2025
|Direct Selling Business Licensing Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 70/2025
|Employment Agency Business Licensing Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 69/2025
|Energy Marketing and Residential Heat Sub-metering Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 71/2025
|High-cost Credit Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 72/2025
|Home Inspection Business Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 73/2025
|Payday Loans Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 74/2025
|Prepaid Contracting Business Licensing Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 75/2025
|Public Auctions Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 76/2025
|Retail Home Sales Business Licensing Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 77/2025
|Time Share and Points-based Contracts and Business Amendment Regulation
Cooperatives Act
|Alta Reg 78/2025
|Cooperatives Amendment Regulation
Credit Union Act
|Alta Reg 86/2025
|Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 55/2025
|Billing Regulation, 2003 (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Societies Act
|Alta Reg 91/2025
|Societies Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 9
- Section 3, which amends the Auditor General Act, in force May 21, 2025 (OIC 157/2025)
Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 14
- Section 4, which amends the Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act, in force September 1, 2025 (OIC 151/2025)
Wildlife Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 16
- Act in force May 21, 2025 (OIC 161/2025)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|204
|Perinatal and Postnatal Mental Health Strategy Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 13, 2025:
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|BC Reg 64/2025
|Amends BC Reg 295/2004 — Debt Collection and Repayment Regulation
Commercial Liens Act
|BC Reg 63/2025
|Enacts Commercial Liens Regulation
Personal Property Security Act
|BC Reg 64/2025
|Amends BC Reg 227/2002 — Personal Property Security Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 20, 2025:
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 66/2025
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 13, 2025:
Commercial Liens Act, SBC 2022, c 9
- Act in force June 30, 2025. (BC Reg 63/2025)
Manitoba / Manitoba
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|35
|Status of the Artist Act
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|108
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 8
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Labour Relations Act
|NLR 38/25
|Lower Churchill Special Project Orders Repeal Order
Pension Benefits Act, 1997
|NLR 39/25
|Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 16, 2025:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|NS Reg 83/2025
|Dentistry and Dental Assisting Regulations
|NS Reg 84/2025
|Dental Hygiene, Dental Technology and Denturism Regulations
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 89/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 16, 2025:
Health Professional Associations Continuation Act, SNS 2024, c 7
- Schedule A, which enacts the Dental Association Act, in force May 1, 2025. (NS Reg 86/2025)
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Sections 181 to 184, clauses 211(a), 212(a), 215(a) and 222(d) to (g) in force May 1, 2025. (NS Reg 85/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|14
|Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2025
|17
|Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act,2025
|24
|Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
|O Reg 59/25
|Exemptions, amending Reg 95 of RRO 1990
Dietetics Act, 1991
|O Reg 64/25
|General, amending O Reg 593/94
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 62/25
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Insurance Act
|O Reg 55/25
|Statutory Conditions — Automobile Insurance, amending O Reg 777/93
|O Reg 56/25
|Automobile Insurance, amending Reg 664 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 57/25
|Uninsured Automobile Coverage, amending Reg 676 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 58/25
|Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule — Effective September 1, 2010, amending O Reg 34/10
|O Reg 60/25
|Exemption Orders under Section 15.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 704/21
Planning Act
|O Reg 54/25
|Inclusionary Zoning, amending O Reg 232/18
Professional Engineers Act
|O Reg 61/25
|General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990
Psychotherapy Act, 2007
|O Reg 63/25
|Registration, amending O Reg 67/15
Securities Act
|O Reg 53/25
|General, amending Reg 1015 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
May 12, 2025
Eliminate Secondary Approvals for Innovative Construction Materials — Comments by June 11, 2025
Development Charges Act, 1997
May 12, 2025
Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Simplify and Standardize the Development Charge (DC) Framework — Comments by June 11, 2025
Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011
May 12, 2025
Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 amendments to the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 — Comments by June 11, 2025
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
May 12, 2025
Regulatory amendments to support financing for Ontario Power Generation's major nuclear projects — Comments by June 26, 2025
Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009
Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006
May 21, 2025
Expanding Labour Mobility for Certified Workers from Other Canadian Jurisdictions — Comments by Jun 4, 2025
Planning Act, RSO 1990
May 12, 2025
Proposed Planning Act and City of Toronto Act, 2006 Changes (Schedules 3 and 7 of Bill 17 — Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025) — Comments by June 11, 2025
May 12, 2025
Proposed Regulations — Complete Application — Comments by June 26, 2025
May 12, 2025
Proposed Regulation — As-of-right Variations from Setback Requirements — Comments by June 26, 2025
Orders In Council
Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 28
- Schedule 12, section 1, which amends the Justices of the Peace Act, in force June 6, 2025 (OIC 625/2025)
- The following provisions of the Act in force July 1, 2025:
- Schedule 25, sections 1, 2, which amend the Statutory Powers Procedure Act (OIC 626/2025)
- Schedule 25, section 3, which amends the Assessment Review Board Act (OIC 626/2025)
- Schedule 25, section 4, which amends the Child, Youth and Family Services Act, 2017 (OIC 626/2025)
- Schedule 25, section 6, which amends the Human Rights Code (OIC 626/2025)
- Schedule 25, section 7, which amends the Intercountry Adoption Act, 1998 (OIC 626/2025)
- Schedule 25, section 8, which amends the Ontario Works Act, 1997 (OIC 626/2025)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, May 10, 2025:
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
- Notice of Proposed Regulation
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|20
|An Act to Amend the Prince Edward Island Lands Protection Act
|101
|An Act to Amend the Education Act
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|99
|Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 21 novembre 2024 et du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 ainsi qu'à certaines autres mesures
|106
|Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective et l'imputabilité des médecins quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux
|104
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions afin notamment de donner suite à certaines demandes du milieu municipal
|109
|Loi affirmant la souveraineté culturelle du Québec et édictant la Loi sur la découvrabilité des contenus culturels francophones dans l'environnement numérique
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|99
|An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Update on Québec's Economic and Financial Situation presented on 21 November 2024 and in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures
|106
|An Act mainly to establish the collective responsibility and the accountability of physicians with respect to improvement of access to medical services
|104
|An Act to amend various provisions in particular to follow up on certain requests from the municipal sector
|109
|
An Act to affirm the cultural sovereignty of Québec and to enact the Act respecting the discoverability of French-language cultural content in the digital environment
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 mai 2025:
Charte de la langue française
|Décret 621-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 mai 2025:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 647-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail, le Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et le Règlement sur la sécurité et l'hygiène dans les travaux de fonderie
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 14, 2025:
Charter of the French language
|OC 621-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 21, 2025:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 647-2025
|Regulation to amend the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety, the Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines and the Regulation respecting safety and health in foundry works
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 mai 2025:
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 14, 2025:
Building Act
- Labour Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 mai 2025:
Charte de la langue française
|AM 2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche — Arrêté numéro 2025-001 du ministre de la Langue française
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 14, 2025:
Charter of the French language
|MO 2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research — Order 2025-001 of the Minister of the French Language
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 16, 2025:
The Crown Minerals Act
|RRS c C-50.2, Reg 38
|The Low Productivity and Reactivation Oil Well Program Regulations
The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Act
|Sask Reg 32/2025
|The Fuel Tax and Road Use Charge Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 34/2025
|The New Home Construction Rebate (Provincial Sales Tax) Remission Amendment Regulations, 2025
Yukon / Yukon
