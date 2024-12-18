Planning Committee Reforms Aimed To Get Britain Building

The Government has published a new working paper1 off the back of Keir Starmer's latest speech, expressing its aim to build 1.5 million homes and make 150 planning decisions on major infrastructure projects. The working paper outlines the Government's commitment to modernising planning committees to facilitate better decision-making in the planning system.

The paper proposes three main reforms aimed at improving the operation of planning committees:

A national scheme of delegation to bring greater standardisation and clarity to the decision-making process. This scheme would ensure that planning committees focus on applications that require member input, while routine decisions are delegated to skilled planning officers. Schemes which are compliant with the development plan would also be subject to less scrutiny. This approach is expected to reduce delays and provide greater certainty to applicants. Three potential solutions have been mooted:

delegate decisions to officers for applications that comply with the development plan; delegate all applications to officers by default, with exceptions for specific circumstances such as departures from the development plan; and set a prescriptive list of application types that must be considered by committees, providing greater clarity and consistency. The paper proposes the creation of smaller, targeted planning committees specifically for strategic development. These committees would be dedicated to handling significant projects that have a long-term impact on local areas, such as large-scale housing developments or urban extensions. By focusing on strategic development, these committees would be able to build expertise and provide consistent oversight for critical projects. The paper advocates for mandatory training for planning committee members. Given the complexity of planning regulations and the importance of making informed decisions, it is essential that committee members are well-versed in planning principles and law. The proposed training would cover key aspects of planning, including legislation, the role of development plans, and the planning application process. This training would ensure that committee members are equipped to make robust decisions that are less likely to be overturned on appeal.

The working paper outlines a series of reforms aimed at modernising the planning system to improve decision-making and support the delivery of quality homes and places. By introducing a national scheme of delegation, creating dedicated committees for strategic development, and mandating training for committee members, the Government aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the planning system.

These potential reforms will be welcome news for developers as their implementation should result in quicker decisions being made, particularly for schemes which are compliant with the development plan. Developers are often frustrated by the bureaucracy of planning committees which can be easily swayed by a vocal local opposition despite being compliant with the local development plan (which has already been the subject of local consultation).

