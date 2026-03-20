Canada Introduces Temporary Measure To Support Québec Workers And Employers

The Government of Canada has introduced a temporary immigration measure to help skilled workers in Québec remain employed while transitioning to permanent residence.

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The Government of Canada has introduced a temporary immigration measure to help skilled workers in Québec remain employed while transitioning to permanent residence. The initiative allows eligible workers to obtain an employer-specific work permit under the International Mobility Program for up to 12 additional months. This provides Québec with the necessary time to assess their eligibility for a Québec Selection Certificate before they apply for permanent residence, while supporting labour needs, particularly in rural areas, and contributing to long-term economic growth.

Key Points

Employer-Specific Work Permits: Eligible workers in Québec may extend their employer-specific permits for up to 12 months if they currently hold, or recently held, a permit under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or the International Mobility Program that is expiring. This ensures continuity of employment as permanent residence applications are processed.

Eligibility Criteria: Only workers invited by Québec to submit a Demande de Sélection Permanente (DSP) qualify. Their employer-specific work permit must expire on or before December 31, 2026.

Support for Skilled Workers : Many workers benefiting from this measure have long-standing ties to their communities. Retaining them helps address labour shortages and strengthens the provincial economy.

: Many workers benefiting from this measure have long-standing ties to their communities. Retaining them helps address labour shortages and strengthens the provincial economy. Rural Labor Market Support : Between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, rural employers may maintain and increase their proportion of low-wage temporary foreign workers from 10% to 15% to meet critical staffing needs.

: Between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, rural employers may maintain and increase their proportion of low-wage temporary foreign workers from 10% to 15% to meet critical staffing needs. Alignment with Federal Goals: This measure supports Canada's goal of reducing the proportion of temporary residents to below 5% by the end of 2027, while ensuring immigration remains targeted and responsive to labour market demands.

What Employers Need To Know

Application Window : Eligible workers can apply on IRCC's website until December 31, 2026. Early submission is encouraged to avoid employment gaps while permits are processed.

: Eligible workers can apply on IRCC's website until December 31, 2026. Early submission is encouraged to avoid employment gaps while permits are processed. Expedited Processing : Workers applying under this measure will benefit from faster processing times. This allows employers to retain experienced staff without disruption.

: Workers applying under this measure will benefit from faster processing times. This allows employers to retain experienced staff without disruption. Transition Planning : Québec will review worker eligibility for permanent residence while the extended work permits are active. Employers should coordinate with employees to align staffing needs with potential permit timelines.

: Québec will review worker eligibility for permanent residence while the extended work permits are active. Employers should coordinate with employees to align staffing needs with potential permit timelines. Rural Employer Benefits : Employers in participating rural regions can increase low-wage temporary foreign worker retention from 10% to 15%. This helps address critical labour shortages during the April 2026–March 2027 period.

: Employers in participating rural regions can increase low-wage temporary foreign worker retention from 10% to 15%. This helps address critical labour shortages during the April 2026–March 2027 period. Workforce Stability: Maintaining skilled workers through this program supports business predictability and economic growth in Québec and other regions. Employers gain continuity and reduce recruitment challenges.

Looking Ahead

Permanent Residence Acceleration : The federal government aims to transition up to 33,000 work permit holders to permanent residence in 2026 and 2027. This will stabilize the labour force and enhance long-term economic planning.

: The federal government aims to transition up to 33,000 work permit holders to permanent residence in 2026 and 2027. This will stabilize the labour force and enhance long-term economic planning. Controlled Temporary Immigration : Canada continues to reduce reliance on temporary residents while targeting immigration where it is most needed. This strategy balances short-term labor needs with long-term integration goals.

: Canada continues to reduce reliance on temporary residents while targeting immigration where it is most needed. This strategy balances short-term labor needs with long-term integration goals. Collaboration with Provinces : Ongoing coordination with provincial and territorial governments will address local workforce shortages. Future policies may expand similar measures to other regions based on labor market demands.

: Ongoing coordination with provincial and territorial governments will address local workforce shortages. Future policies may expand similar measures to other regions based on labor market demands. Economic Growth Support : Retaining skilled workers strengthens local communities and supports key sectors in the economy. This ensures that immigration continues to drive sustainable development.

: Retaining skilled workers strengthens local communities and supports key sectors in the economy. This ensures that immigration continues to drive sustainable development. Policy Flexibility: Additional measures may be introduced as needed to balance workforce requirements with federal immigration targets. This demonstrates adaptability to changing economic and labor conditions.

Conclusion

This new immigration measure represents a strategic collaboration between federal and Québec authorities to support skilled workers and employers. By extending work permits, facilitating permanent residence applications, and addressing rural labor shortages, the initiative strengthens the local economy while maintaining Canada's broader immigration goals. It balances immediate workforce needs with long-term economic growth and community stability.

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