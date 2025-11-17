Key Updates To Québec Immigration For 2026–2029 Announced

Québec has unveiled its immigration orientations for 2026–2029 along with the Immigration Plan for 2026. These measures aim to limit temporary and permanent immigration and to increase the emphasis on French language requirements for newcomers to the province. Below is a summary of the key changes that individuals and employers should note.

Permanent Immigration

Lowered Admission Target of 45,000 Immigrants in 2026: Québec plans to admit 45,000 permanent immigrants in 2026, maintaining a controlled intake to ensure successful integration and preserve the French language.

Skilled Worker Selection Program (PSTQ) Becomes Primary Pathway: The PSTQ will now be the only program for permanent selection of skilled workers. Applicants must declare their interest through the Arrima platform.

The PSTQ will now be the only program for permanent selection of skilled workers. Applicants must declare their interest through the Arrima platform. Closure of Existing Programs: Significantly, the Programme de l'expérience québécoise (PEQ), including the Québec Graduate and Temporary Foreign Worker streams, will officially end on November 19, 2025. Three permanent immigration pilot programs—covering food processing workers, orderlies, and workers in AI, IT, and visual effects—will also end as planned on January 1, 2026.

Temporary Immigration

Planned Admissions: 84,900 to 124,200 in 2026: For the first time, Québec's plan includes temporary immigration targets for programs requiring provincial consent, specifically the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and International Student Program. This is intended to reduce overall temporary admissions to Québec.

Extended LMIA Restrictions in Montréal and Laval: The suspension of certain Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications for jobs in Montréal and Laval is extended until December 31, 2026. This measure aims to reduce non-permanent resident numbers and prioritize workers already in Québec.

The suspension of certain Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications for jobs in Montréal and Laval is extended until . This measure aims to reduce non-permanent resident numbers and prioritize workers already in Québec. French Language Requirement for CAQ Applicants: Starting December 17, 2025, applicants for a Québec Acceptance Certificate (CAQ) under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program who have worked in Québec for three years must demonstrate Level 4 spoken French. A transitional period applies until December 17, 2028. Certain exemptions apply.

Regulatory Updates

All changes will be reflected in amendments to the Québec Immigration Regulation and published in the Gazette officielle du Québec on November 19, 2025.

Key Takeaways

Employers should prepare for these changes by reviewing their workforce planning strategies. With the removal of the PEQ category, permanent immigration pathways will now consolidate under the PSTQ, and employers seeking long-term talent should familiarize themselves with Arrima and the new selection criteria. With LMIA restrictions extended in Montréal and Laval, businesses in these regions may need to prioritize hiring workers already in Québec. The upcoming French language requirement for temporary foreign workers means certain employers may wish to consider offering language training or partnering with francization programs to support compliance.

