DHS To Extend Temporary Protected Status For Ukraine, Venezuela, El Salvador, And Sudan

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)announcedthe extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukraine, Venezuela, El Salvador, and Sudan. TPS for all four countries will be extended for 18 months.

For Ukraine, the TPS extension applies to eligible Ukrainian nationals (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Ukraine) who arrived in the U.S. either on or before August 16, 2023, and have continuously resided in the U.S. with or without lawful immigration status since that date. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for TPS under Ukraine's prior designation, and who continue to meet eligibility requirements. USCIS will continue to process both initial applicants and re-registering current beneficiaries who have already submitted a form, and all approved applications will be granted through October 19, 2026.

For Venezuela, the TPS extension applies to eligible Venezuelan nationals (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Venezuela) who arrived in the U.S. either on or before July 31, 2023, and have continuously resided in the country with or without lawful immigration status since that date. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for TPS under Venezuela's prior designation, and who continue to meet eligibility requirements. The extension of TPS for Venezuelans runs from April 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026.

For El Salvador, the TPS extension applies to eligible nationals (and individuals without nationality who last resided in El Salvador) who are present in the U.S. and already beneficiaries of TPS. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for TPS under El Salvador's prior designation, and who continue to meet eligibility requirements. TPS for El Salvador will now extend from March 10, 2025, to Sept. 9, 2026.

For Sudan, the TPS extension applies to eligible nationals of Sudan (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Sudan) who arrived in the U.S. either on or before August 16, 2023, and have continuously resided in the country with or without lawful immigration status since that date. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for TPS under Sudan's prior designation, and who continue to meet eligibility requirements.

TPS was extended for all four countries based on DHS' determination that nationals and habitual residents of those countries cannot safely return due to continued instability and resultant humanitarian crises.

All applicants for TPS undergo a vigorous vetting process to assess whether they are a threat to national security or public safety. This vetting process occurs during both initial registration and re-registration, and individuals who are determined to pose a threat may be detained, removed, or referred to other federal agencies for prosecution or further investigation.

Soon-to-be-published Federal Register notices will explain the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew EADs.

