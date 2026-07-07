CSA Finalizes New Rules For Principal Distributor Model In Mutual Fund Distribution

The CSA has finalized amendments to the “principal distributor” model that limit dealers to acting as principal distributor for a single mutual fund family, introduce new disclosure requirements...

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The CSA has finalized amendments to the “principal distributor” model that limit dealers to acting as principal distributor for a single mutual fund family, introduce new disclosure requirements, and prohibit deferred sales charges through principal distributors.

Why it matters: These amendments affect fund managers, dealers, and distributors using principal distributor arrangements. Most changes take effect October 1, 2026, with transition periods of up to 24 months, and may require firms to review distribution structures, update disclosure documents, and align compensation practices with the new rules.

Key Takeaways

The CSA has finalized changes to the principal distributor model intended to strengthen investor protection and transparency.

Dealers may now serve as principal distributor for only one mutual fund family.

New disclosure requirements require clear reporting of principal distributor arrangements and compensation.

Deferred sales charges will no longer be permitted for investments made through principal distributors.

On June 11, 2026, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published final amendments to the “principal distributor” model in mutual fund distribution, aiming to improve investor protection and confidence (the Amendments).

Overall, the Amendments clarify how exclusive distribution arrangements can be used and strengthen conflict-of-interest controls, while introducing new disclosure requirements for fund managers and dealers.

What is the Principal Distributor Model in Mutual Fund Distribution?

A principal distributor is a registered dealer that has exclusive or preferential rights to distribute a particular mutual fund family’s securities. This exclusivity can provide the principal distributor a competitive advantage, but historically the model was carved out from certain sales-practice rules on the premise that a distributor focusing on one fund family faces different and less acute conflicts of interest than a dealer selling funds from many different investment fund managers.

The Amendments are a result of the CSA consultation with stakeholders in 2025 and are consistent with the general purpose of NI 81-105 to “ensure that the interest of investors remain uppermost in the actions of participants in the mutual fund industry by setting minimum standards of conduct to be followed by industry participants in their activities in distributing mutual fund securities.”

Key Changes Under the New Amendments

“One Fund Family” Limit: Under the updated regime, a dealer may only serve as principal distributor for mutual funds within a single mutual fund family. In other words, the same dealer cannot be the exclusive distributor for more than one (unaffiliated) fund family but can still act as a regular, non-exclusive dealer for other fund families.

Under the updated regime, a dealer may only serve as principal distributor for mutual funds within a single mutual fund family. In other words, the same dealer cannot be the exclusive distributor for more than one (unaffiliated) fund family but can still act as a regular, non-exclusive dealer for other fund families. Enhanced Disclosure Requirements: Fund managers and principal distributors must now prominently disclose any principal distributor arrangement and the related compensation in key investor documents. This includes providing clear disclosures in the mutual fund’s simplified prospectus, the Fund Facts document, and the annual report on charges and other compensation delivered to clients. The disclosures must, among other details, state when a registered firm is acting as a principal distributor and the fee that the manager of an investment fund pays to the principal distributor, giving investors a transparent view of these arrangements.

Fund managers and principal distributors must now prominently disclose any principal distributor arrangement and the related compensation in key investor documents. This includes providing clear disclosures in the mutual fund’s simplified prospectus, the Fund Facts document, and the annual report on charges and other compensation delivered to clients. The disclosures must, among other details, state when a registered firm is acting as a principal distributor and the fee that the manager of an investment fund pays to the principal distributor, giving investors a transparent view of these arrangements. No Deferred Sales Charges or New Redemption Fees: The CSA is closing a regulatory loophole that previously allowed deferred sales charge (DSC) arrangements through principal distributors. The DSC purchase option – which was banned in 2022 for other distribution channels – will likewise be unavailable for investors who buy funds via a principal distributor. Additionally, investment fund managers will be prohibited from charging any redemption fees to investors for a redemption of the securities of a mutual fund (other than those under grandfathered pre-2022 arrangements). In tandem, a new rule bars principal distributors from offering differential incentives (e.g. higher commissions or rewards) to their sales representatives to favor one fund over another within the same family, further mitigating potential conflicts of interest.

Timeline and Transition Periods

The CSA’s final amendments will take effect in phases, allowing market participants time to adjust their business models and compliance systems. Most changes to the mutual fund prospectus, fund operations, and sales practice rules (National Instruments 81-101, 81-102, and 81-105) come into force on October 1, 2026, while amendments to NI 31-103 take effect on January 1, 2027, subject to obtaining all necessary ministerial approvals.

To facilitate a smooth implementation, the CSA is providing transition periods for key requirements. For example, firms have up to 24 months to comply with the one-fund-family limitation and the new annual client disclosure provisions.

This phase-in approach acknowledges practical considerations (such as mutual funds’ 24-month prospectus renewal cycle and the need to repaper distribution arrangements) and gives impacted principal distributors time to adopt and implement the Amendments in their operations.

What Do The New Amendments Mean for Fund Managers?

For investment fund managers, the new rules will require updates to disclosure documents and client reports. If a fund family uses a principal distributor, the simplified prospectus and Fund Facts must be revised by the next renewal to include the prescribed disclosure of the relationship and any fees involved.

Additionally, annual client reports on charges and compensation will need to incorporate the specified statement about principal distributor payments, based on the arrangement between the manager and the distributor. Managers whose funds currently rely on a dealer that has multiple principal distributor mandates will need to arrange for alternative distribution for any overlapping fund families within the two-year transition period.

What Do the New Amendments Mean for Dealers and Distributors?

For dealers and distributors, the one-fund-family rule may necessitate structural changes for the limited cases where a dealer has been serving as principal distributor to more than one fund family. Those affected should begin planning now to transition their business models, potentially by divesting additional principal distributor roles or reorganizing relationships before the deadline. All principal distributors will also need to implement new compliance controls, such as ensuring their compensation practices for representatives do not favour certain funds over others within the same family.

More broadly, this CSA initiative underscores an ongoing regulatory focus on transparency and conflict-of-interest management in Canadian mutual fund distribution. Fund managers and dealers should begin reviewing their current distribution arrangements, disclosure materials, and compensation practices to confirm compliance with the new CSA principal distributor rules. Early planning will be critical given the phased implementation and transition timelines.

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