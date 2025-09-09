Legal Insights On The Fund Finance Market In Canada

The fund finance market in Canada continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions and opportunities for private equity, venture capital and real estate/infrastructure funds. From subscription credit facilities (commonly referred to as capital call financing) to NAV financings and hybrid structures, the Canadian market has shown significant growth and adaptability to meet the needs of both domestic and international players.

As Canada's Global Law Firm, Dentons is your trusted legal and business partner for navigating the complexities of fund finance. With a deep understanding of the Canadian market and extensive experience in cross-border transactions, our team provides guidance at every stage—from structuring facilities and managing risk to closing deals—ensuring stability and success in the market.

With this in mind, our Banking and Finance groupis pleased to introduce the Global Legal Insights Fund Finance 2025 – Canada Guide. This resource offers an in-depth overview of Canada's fund finance market, providing insights into its unique challenges and opportunities. Whether you are exploring capital call facilities, NAV lending or hybrid structures, this guide equips you with the knowledge to succeed.

Key insights from the guide include:

The growing adoption of NAV and hybrid financing solutions in Canada

Distinctions in Canadian capital call financing structures, including key differences in security packages and diligence approaches

The influence of the US and UK markets on Canadian fund finance trends

Unique aspects of fund formation and the capital call process in Canada, such as limited partner acknowledgments and account control agreements

Our team has deep expertise in advising lenders, borrowers and financial institutions on a broad range of financing transactions in Canada and globally. From our offices across the country, we deliver practical, business-oriented solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients in an ever-changing financial landscape. Download the guide to learn more and stay ahead in Canada's evolving fund finance market.

