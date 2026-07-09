Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 3) (Video)

Aird & Berlis LLP is a leading Canadian law firm, serving clients across Canada and globally. With strong national and international expertise, the firm’s lawyers and business advisors provide strategic legal advice across all areas of business law to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations.
Understanding franchisor disclosure obligations under the Arthur Wishart Act is crucial for both franchisors and franchisees navigating franchise relationships. The Act imposes rigorous disclosure requirements on franchisors with strict penalties for non-compliance, creating a framework designed to protect franchisee interests. Jennifer Shayko explains these essential disclosure obligations and their implications for franchise operations.