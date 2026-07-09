Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 3) (Video)

Understanding franchisor disclosure obligations under the Arthur Wishart Act is crucial for both franchisors and franchisees navigating franchise relationships. The Act imposes rigorous disclosure requirements on franchisors with strict penalties for non-compliance, creating a framework designed to protect franchisee interests. Jennifer Shayko explains these essential disclosure obligations and their implications for franchise operations.

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What is a franchisor’s obligation to disclose?

One of the ways the Arthur Wishart Act protects the interest of franchisees is by imposing rigorous disclosure requirements on franchisors and strict penalties for non-compliance.

Learn more in the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.