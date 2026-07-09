Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 2) (Video)

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The Arthur Wishart Act governs franchise relationships in Ontario, but understanding which businesses fall under its jurisdiction is crucial for both franchisors and franchisees. Jennifer Shayko breaks down the Act's definition and explains the specific categories of franchises that must comply with its requirements, helping business owners determine whether their operations are subject to this important legislation.