Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 2) (Video)

The Arthur Wishart Act governs franchise relationships in Ontario, but understanding which businesses fall under its jurisdiction is crucial for both franchisors and franchisees. Jennifer Shayko breaks down the Act's definition and explains the specific categories of franchises that must comply with its requirements, helping business owners determine whether their operations are subject to this important legislation.

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Who does the Arthur Wishart Act apply to?

In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko defines the Act and explains which categories of franchises are covered by this definition.

Watch the video to learn more and stay tuned for the next episode in the series.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.