What We're Up To – Franchise – Fall 2025

Cassels are most popular:
- within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Healthcare and Media & Information industries
Past Events
- Kate Byers spoke at the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Franchise Law Program on "Protecting Franchisor Goodwill: What You Need To Know" on April 3, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.
- Sam Sokoloff presented on "Expanding Horizons: Legal Insights for Franchisors Entering New Markets" at the CFA's National Convention in Niagara Falls, which took place from April 5-7, 2025.
- Peter Snell moderated a session on non-competition provisions at the International Franchise Association (IFA) Legal Symposium in Washington, DC on May 4-6, 2025. Larry Weinberg led a roundtable on "Supporting International Franchisees: Training, Operations, and Supply Chain." Frank Robinson led a roundtable on AI and franchise relations. Derek Ronde was on the planning committee for the Symposium. Cassels representatives including Noah Leszcz and Sam Sokoloff, who attended both the Legal Symposium and the concurrent International Bar Association Franchise Symposium.
- Peter Snell moderated a session on Digital Marketing and Loyalty Programs at the IFA/IBA Joint Conference in Washington, DC on May 7, 2025. Frank Robinson spoke at the News From Around The Globe session at the Joint Conference on "AI and Franchising Issues In Canada."
- Peter Snell spoke at the International Distribution Institute (IDI) Annual Conference in Turin, Italy in June 2024. Peter spoke as part of a panel on "Legislation Concerning AI: A World Overview."
- On August 12, 2025, Peter Snell and Danielle DiPardo instructed the CFA Fran-Guard course on franchise sales management and compliance process, a mandatory component of the CFE Program, in Vancouver, BC.
- Sam Sokoloff was a co-chair of the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Law Day on September 18, 2025, at the Old Mill in Toronto, Ontario. Chris Horkins provided the annual Legal & Legislative Update. Derek Ronde spoke on a panel discussing "Change is the Only Constant: How to Maintain a Current and Compliant Disclosure Document in Times of Change."
- Sam Sokoloff co-hosted a webinar for the CFA titled "Yours Ops Manual: The Secret Weapon to a Happy Profitable Franchise System" on October 1, 2025.
Upcoming Events
- Larry Weinberg is organizing and moderating the CFA Growth and Exit Strategies Conference, "Franchising Meets The Money," on October 22, 2025, at Cassels' Toronto offices (Bay Adelaide Centre – North Tower, 40 Temperance Street, Suite 3200, Toronto, Ontario.) Registration information can be found here.
- Peter Snell is speaking at the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Franchising on the topic of "Pricing Power: Navigating Global Policies in International Franchising" on October 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Nine additional members of the Cassels franchise law team will be attending the Forum with Peter.
- Derek Ronde and Sam Sokoloff are members of the Ontario Bar Association Franchise Section executive for 2025-2026.
- Sam Sokoloff joined the Governing Committee of the American Bar Association's Forum on Franchising for 2025-2027 as the Young Lawyers Division Liaison.
- Sam Sokoloff will be speaking at the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchise Canada Show in Toronto on October 26, 2025, on "The Legal Considerations for Buying a Franchise," and will be speaking on a panel titled " Ask the Experts – Franchising Power Panel," along with a roundtable covering "Legal Considerations: Franchise 101."
- Sam Sokoloff will be hosting and presenting a webinar for the CFA on "How to Franchise Your Business" on October 29, 2025.
- Larry Weinberg and Peter Snell will be attending the IBA International Franchising Committee Retreat from October 31 to November 2, 2025, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Larry will be speaking on "Franchising in North America" at the Retreat.
- Peter Snell will be attending the IBA Annual Convention in Toronto November 2 to 6, 2025. Peter will be chairing the International Franchising Committee roundtables.
- Priya Gill and Danielle DiPardo are hosting the CFA's first-ever Franchise Development Day on November 6, 2025, at Cassels' Vancouver offices (Suite 2200, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia). Their session, "Franchise Sales Compliance: A Conversation, Not a Lecture," will explore practical strategies for maintaining compliance in franchise sales and marketing.
- Priya Gill is speaking at the CFA Franchise Show in Vancouver on November 8 and 9, 2025, presenting sessions on "Essential Legal Considerations When Buying a Franchise" and "Franchise Disclosure Documents: Red Flags and Green Lights."
- Larry Weinberg will be attending the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 10-12, 2025.
- Frank Robinson and Noah Leszcz will be attending the International Franchise Association (IFA) Emerging Franchise Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on November 10-12, 2025.
- Larry Weinberg will be attending the Canadian Restaurant Investment & Leadership Summit in Toronto, Ontario on November 13, 2025.
- Noah Leszcz will be speaking on "Future Proofing in a Climate of Uncertainty" and Kate Byers will be speaking on "Managing Exiting Franchisees" at the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Franchise Law Conference on November 27, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.