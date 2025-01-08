What We're Up To – Franchise – Winter 2025

Previous Events
- Noah Leszcz spoke at the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Franchising on October 16-18, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. Noah spoke on franchisor assisted resale programs.
- Larry Weinberg organized and moderated the CFA's 5th annual Growth and Exit Strategies Conference on October 29, 2024, at the Cassels offices in Toronto, Ontario.
- Noah Leszcz spoke at the Franchise Assembly's Let's Grow! Canada conference on November 6-7, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Noah spoke on international franchise expansion.
- Sam Sokoloff spoke at the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchise Canada Show – Vancouver 2024, which took place on November 9-10, 2024. Sam presented on the "Legal Aspects of Franchise Ownership: Essential Considerations for a Successful Purchase."
- Sam Sokoloff and Kate Byers spoke at the Ontario Bar Association Franchise Section Annual Conference on November 28, 2024. Sam presented a workshop session on "Assessing Materiality for Disclosure in a Time of Change" and Kate presented the "Annual Legal and Legislative Update."
- Sam Sokoloff earned the Certified Franchise Executive" (CFE) designation in November 2024.
Upcoming Events
- Derek Ronde is speaking at the "What You Didn't Know You Need to Know About Franchise Law: A Primer Part II" program, presented by the Ontario Bar Association and taking place virtually on January 29, 2025.
- Sam Sokoloff is speaking at the at the CFA's Franchise Canada Show in Toronto on February 1, 2025. Sam will be presenting on "How To Franchise Your Business" and "Decoding Franchise Contracts: Legal Essentials for Prospective Franchisee," and will also be a panelist on the "Ask Me Anything: Inside the World of Franchising" panel.
- Cassels is proud to be a sponsor of the International Reception at the upcoming International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention. The convention takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 10-13, 2025.
