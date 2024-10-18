Previous Events

Noah Leszcz is speaking at the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Franchising on October 16-18, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. Noah is speaking on franchisor assisted resale programs. Peter Snell will also be attending this conference.

Larry Weinberg is hosting and moderating the CFA Growth and Exit Strategies Conference on October 29, 2024, at the Cassels offices in Toronto, Ontario.

Noah Leszcz is speaking at the Franchise Assembly's Let's Grow! Canada conference on November 6-7, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Noah is speaking on international franchise expansion.

Sam Sokoloff will be speaking at the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchise Canada Show – Vancouver 2024, taking place on November 9-10, 2024, presenting on the "Legal Aspects of Franchise Ownership: Essential Considerations for a Successful Purchase."

Sam Sokoloff and Kate Byers are speaking at the Ontario Bar Association Franchise Section Annual Conference on November 28, 2024. Sam will be presenting a workshop session on "Assessing Materiality for Disclosure in a Time of Change" and Kate will be presenting the "Annual Legal and Legislative Update."

