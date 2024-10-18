Previous Events
- Noah Leszcz co-chaired the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Annual Convention on April 6-8, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec. Larry Weinberg, Frank Robinson, Peter Snell, Sam Sokoloff, Sofi Katsovskaia, Eric Mayzel, Noah Leszcz, and Stefanie Di Francesco attended. Larry Weinberg moderated and spoke at a workshop panel entitled "Anatomy of a Deal: What Really Happens when a Franchisor Wants to Sell?"
- Larry Weinberg spoke at the OBA Franchise Section Dinner on "An Evening with Franchise Law Experts: Your Questions Answered" on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.
- The Cassels Franchise Group attended the IFA Legal Symposium (May 5-7, 2024) and the IBA/IFA Joint Conference (May 7-8, 2024) in Washington, DC. Noah Leszcz spoke on "International Expansion." Derek Ronde was on the planning committee for the Symposium. Peter Snell moderated a clinic on "Franchise Agreement Drafting." Larry Weinberg spoke on a panel entitled "News From Around the World" and provided an update on Canadian law at the IBA/IFA Joint Conference.
- Larry Weinberg spoke at the Franchise Council of Australia (FCA) Annual Legal Symposium and Convention on May 19-21, 2024, in Cairns, Australia. Larry spoke on a panel entitled "International Franchising – The Heart of the Deal."
- Noah Leszcz spoke at the International Franchise Expo on "International Expansion" on May 30-June 1, 2024, in New York, New York.
- Peter Snell spoke on a panel regarding the regulation and use of consumer data at the International Distribution Institute Annual Conference in June 2023 in Prague, Czechia, on June 13-16, 2024.
- Derek Ronde concluded his term as Chair of the Ontario Bar Association Franchise Section Executive for 2023-2024 and now serves as Past Chair.
- Sam Sokoloff spoke at the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchise Law Day on September 19, 2024, hosting a roundtable on the "Disclosure Best Practices: Transfers and Resales."
- Peter Snell spoke at the IBA Convention in Mexico City on September 16, 2024, on the topic "Avoiding and Combating Copycats in Franchise Systems."
Upcoming Events
- Noah Leszcz is speaking at the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Franchising on October 16-18, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. Noah is speaking on franchisor assisted resale programs. Peter Snell will also be attending this conference.
- Larry Weinberg is hosting and moderating the CFA Growth and Exit Strategies Conference on October 29, 2024, at the Cassels offices in Toronto, Ontario.
- Noah Leszcz is speaking at the Franchise Assembly's Let's Grow! Canada conference on November 6-7, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Noah is speaking on international franchise expansion.
- Sam Sokoloff will be speaking at the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchise Canada Show – Vancouver 2024, taking place on November 9-10, 2024, presenting on the "Legal Aspects of Franchise Ownership: Essential Considerations for a Successful Purchase."
- Sam Sokoloff and Kate Byers are speaking at the Ontario Bar Association Franchise Section Annual Conference on November 28, 2024. Sam will be presenting a workshop session on "Assessing Materiality for Disclosure in a Time of Change" and Kate will be presenting the "Annual Legal and Legislative Update."
