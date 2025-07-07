Episode 79: From Employee To Entrepreneur: Building With Intention (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 79, Jana Boyko, Author and CEO of Bedside Business Plan, shares her journey from corporate life to purpose-driven entrepreneurship, and how she now helps women embrace the path to business ownership with confidence and clarity. Jana discusses how she transformed a traditional business plan into a guided journal, making entrepreneurship feel less intimidating and more accessible, especially for those just starting out. Heather and Jana discuss the importance of mental health in navigating an entrepreneurial journey. To learn more about Bedside Business Plan, visit https://www.bedsidebusinessplan.com/employee-to-entrepreneur. self CPD/CLE Accreditation: Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes Substantive Credit

30 minutes Substantive Credit Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes Substantive Credit

About Dentons

