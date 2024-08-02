Provinces In Canada With Franchise Legislation

Currently in Canada, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Prince Edward Island have legislation regulating the relationship...

Disclosure - obliging franchisors to disclose specified information/documents to prospective franchisees prior to prospective franchisees contractually committing to and/or investing money in the franchise; Duty of Good Faith - imposing a duty of good faith and fair dealing on the franchisee and the franchisor in the performance and enforcement of the franchise agreement; Right to Associate - providing franchisees with the right to associate and organize with other franchisees; Right of Action - establishing consequences should a franchisor or franchisee fail to comply with or breach the requirements contained in the franchise legislation, including the right to seek damages and rescission of the franchise agreement; and Can't Opt Out - codifying that prospective franchisees/franchisees cannot contract out of, waive or release, the rights they receive, from, or the requirements imposed upon franchisors pursuant to, the franchise legislation.

