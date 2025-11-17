ARTICLE
17 November 2025

What Happens If You Default On A Car Loan In Ontario? (Video)

DS
Devry Smith Frank LLP

Contributor

Devry Smith Frank LLP logo
Since 1964, Devry Smith Frank LLP – conveniently located in Whitby, Barrie and headquartered in the Don Mills area of Toronto, has been a trusted advisor and advocate for corporations, individuals, and small businesses. Our full-service Canadian law firm is comprised of over 175 dedicated legal and support staff, delivering personalised and transparent legal expertise in virtually every area of law.
Explore Firm Details
Learn how car loan defaults and repossessions work in Ontario. This video explains what happens when borrowers fall behind on payments, outlining how financing agreements allow lenders...
Canada Ontario Finance and Banking
Alex Shchukin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alex Shchukin’s articles from Devry Smith Frank LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Banking & Credit industries

Learn how car loan defaults and repossessions work in Ontario. This video explains what happens when borrowers fall behind on payments, outlining how financing agreements allow lenders to repossess and sell vehicles to recover debts. It covers the difference between voluntary and involuntary repossession, the costs borrowers may still owe after a sale, and how these situations can affect credit scores. Viewers will gain a clear overview of what steps can be taken to minimize losses, communicate with lenders, and understand their rights and obligations during the repossession process in Ontario.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alex Shchukin
Alex Shchukin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More