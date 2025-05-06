Simon Fish: Navigating the Legal Landscape | Ep. 28 (Podcast)

🎙️🔥 Dive into an exclusive conversation on Firing On All Syllables" as Gary Kalaci sits down with Simon Fish, Corporate Director & General Counsel Emeritus at the Bank of Montreal.
With over 30 years of leadership experience spanning legal and financial services, energy, and mining, Simon is a seasoned executive who has navigated complex regulatory environments and driven sustainable business strategies worldwide.
The recognition he's earned throughout his career tells the story:
🏆 Canadian Legal Profession's Lifetime Achievement Award
🌍 World Recognition of Distinguished General Counsel – Directors Roundtable 🇨🇦 Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers in Canada – Canadian Lawyer Magazine
Join us for an engaging discussion about Simon's remarkable career, his approach to corporate governance, and insights on the evolving global business landscape!
00:00 Introduction and Background of Simon Fish
05:56 Influences and Leadership Development
12:06 Evolution of the General Counsel Role
17:55 Empowering In-House Counsel
23:54 Learning from Challenges
29:57 Collaboration with External Counsel
35:59 Rapid Fire Questions and Closing Thoughts
Originally published 10 October 2024
