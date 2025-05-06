Simon Fish: Navigating the Legal Landscape | Ep. 28 (Podcast)

self

🎙️🔥 Dive into an exclusive conversation on Firing On All Syllables" as Gary Kalaci sits down with Simon Fish, Corporate Director & General Counsel Emeritus at the Bank of Montreal.

With over 30 years of leadership experience spanning legal and financial services, energy, and mining, Simon is a seasoned executive who has navigated complex regulatory environments and driven sustainable business strategies worldwide.

The recognition he's earned throughout his career tells the story:

🏆 Canadian Legal Profession's Lifetime Achievement Award

🌍 World Recognition of Distinguished General Counsel – Directors Roundtable 🇨🇦 Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers in Canada – Canadian Lawyer Magazine

Join us for an engaging discussion about Simon's remarkable career, his approach to corporate governance, and insights on the evolving global business landscape!

00:00 Introduction and Background of Simon Fish

05:56 Influences and Leadership Development

12:06 Evolution of the General Counsel Role

17:55 Empowering In-House Counsel

23:54 Learning from Challenges

29:57 Collaboration with External Counsel

35:59 Rapid Fire Questions and Closing Thoughts

Originally published 10 October 2024

