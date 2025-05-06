ARTICLE
6 May 2025

Simon Fish: Navigating the Legal Landscape | Ep. 28 (Podcast)

Alexa Translations

Contributor

Alexa Translations logo
Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators deliver tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.
Explore Firm Details
🎙️🔥 Dive into an exclusive conversation on Firing On All Syllables™ as Gary Kalaci sits down with Simon Fish, Corporate Director & General Counsel Emeritus at the Bank of Montreal.
Canada Finance and Banking
Gary Kalaci

🎙️🔥 Dive into an exclusive conversation on Firing On All Syllables" as Gary Kalaci sits down with Simon Fish, Corporate Director & General Counsel Emeritus at the Bank of Montreal.

With over 30 years of leadership experience spanning legal and financial services, energy, and mining, Simon is a seasoned executive who has navigated complex regulatory environments and driven sustainable business strategies worldwide.

The recognition he's earned throughout his career tells the story:

🏆 Canadian Legal Profession's Lifetime Achievement Award

🌍 World Recognition of Distinguished General Counsel – Directors Roundtable 🇨🇦 Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers in Canada – Canadian Lawyer Magazine

Join us for an engaging discussion about Simon's remarkable career, his approach to corporate governance, and insights on the evolving global business landscape!

00:00 Introduction and Background of Simon Fish

05:56 Influences and Leadership Development

12:06 Evolution of the General Counsel Role

17:55 Empowering In-House Counsel

23:54 Learning from Challenges

29:57 Collaboration with External Counsel

35:59 Rapid Fire Questions and Closing Thoughts

Originally published 10 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gary Kalaci
Gary Kalaci
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More