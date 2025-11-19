How Common Law Relationships Are Defined In Ontario (Video)

self

Ontario family lawyer Leslie Haddock explains how common law relationships are defined in Ontario under the Family Law Act, outlining when cohabitation or a shared child meets the legal threshold.

She also highlights how a court may assess factors such as living arrangements, public presentation of the relationship, financial interconnection, and shared routines when the situation is unclear. This overview helps clarify what may apply to your circumstances in Ontario family matters.

In her family law practice, Leslie advises clients on a broad scope of family law matters, including parenting arrangements, decision-making responsibility, child and spousal support, and the division of property. She prepares domestic contracts such as cohabitation agreements and separation agreements and represents clients at various stages of the dispute resolution process, whether through negotiation, mediation, or court proceedings.

