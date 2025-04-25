CPD-Accredited: Parenting On A Different Path Event Recording (Video)

Parenting a child with disabilities or neurodiverse needs is a unique and rewarding experience. But it can also bring moments of overwhelm, isolation, and tremendous strain on mental health.

Parenting a child with disabilities or neurodiverse needs is a unique and rewarding experience. But it can also bring moments of overwhelm, isolation, and tremendous strain on mental health. Our complimentary CPD-Accredited event, Parenting On A Different Path, is designed to create a safe, supportive space for parents and caregivers navigating these challenges, a place where you can feel seen, heard, and understood.

This video offers not only practical strategies for self-care but also an opportunity to connect with other parents who truly get it. Through expert guidance and personal storytelling, you'll walk away feeling less alone and more equipped to care for your mental well-being.

What to Expect.

- Engaging, heartfelt talks from esteemed speakers in the neurodiverse parenting community.

- Actionable strategies to manage stress, build supportive networks, and prioritize self-care.

- Moments of connection through shared stories and experiences.

Featured Speakers.

Fabiana Bacchini: Parent, advocate, speaker, and author focused on resilience in parenting.

Kate Robson:Family support expert with personal insights into neurodiverse parenting.

Lesley Donaldson:Parenting coach and storyteller bringing solace through understanding.

Jennifer Nunes:Expert in self-care strategies and building connections among parents.

