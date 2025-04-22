ARTICLE
22 April 2025

BTC Series: Can I Draft My Own Agreement? (Video)

WG
Watson Goepel LLP

Contributor

Watson Goepel LLP logo
Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a full-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Indigenous, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, and Personal Injury Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.
Explore Firm Details
Our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series.
Canada Family and Matrimonial
Raha Seyed Ali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

About Beyond The Courtroom Series
Our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

Raha Seyed Ali, Family Lawyer, answers the question: Can I draft my own agreement?
People often ask us if they can make their own agreement in family law. The answer is yes. You can draft your own agreement and sign it with a witness, and that can be considered a valid agreement according to the Family Law Act. However, if the terms aren't clear. Or one day, one party comes and says, I didn't understand the terms. I didn't have legal advice. I didn't know what I was getting into. I was under pressure. They could ask the court to set the agreement aside.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Raha Seyed Ali
Raha Seyed Ali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More