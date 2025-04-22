BTC Series: Can I Draft My Own Agreement? (Video)

About Beyond The Courtroom Series

Our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

Raha Seyed Ali, Family Lawyer, answers the question: Can I draft my own agreement?

People often ask us if they can make their own agreement in family law. The answer is yes. You can draft your own agreement and sign it with a witness, and that can be considered a valid agreement according to the Family Law Act. However, if the terms aren't clear. Or one day, one party comes and says, I didn't understand the terms. I didn't have legal advice. I didn't know what I was getting into. I was under pressure. They could ask the court to set the agreement aside.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.