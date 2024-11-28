Legislative Update Report No. 2024-22 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 11/07 to 11/20.

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 20, 2024:

Export and Import Permits Act

Safe Food for Canadians Act

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

Telecommunications Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:

Bank Act

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

November 7, 2024

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Food and Drugs Act

Insurance Companies Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Pilotage Act

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Bills / Projets de loi

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 4

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Mines and Minerals Act

Bills / Projets de loi

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 33 Hydro Corporation Act, 2024 68 An Act to Amend the Lands Act No. 2 83 An Act to Amend the Medical Act, 2011 No. 2 84 An Act to Amend the Registered Nurses Act, 2008 86 An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 87 Nurses Act 88 An Act to Amend the Municipal Financing Corporation Act 89 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 5 91 An Act to Amend the Family Relief Act 92 An Act to Amend the Engineers and Geoscientists Act, 2008 94 Law Enforcement Identity Management Act 95 An Act to Amend the Public Safety Act 96 Elimination of the Financial Services Appeal Board Act 97 An Act to Amend the Family Violence Protection Act 98 An Act to Amend the Arts Council Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Health Professions Act

NLR 78/24 Medical Radiation Technologists Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Health Professions Act, SNL 2010, c H-1.02

Health professions of Medical Radiation Technologists in force May 1, 2025 (NLR 77/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:

Pension Benefits Act

NS Reg 232/2024 Pension Benefits Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Network Act

NS Reg 235/2024 Regulated Health Professions Network Members Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:

Energy Reform (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 2

Act, except Sections 4 to 20, 22 to 59, 61 to 91, 93 to 95 and 97 to 104, Schedule A and clauses 9(b) to (e) and Sections 75 to 85 and 94 to 104 of Schedule B in force October 24, 2024; and

Sections 4 to 16, 18 to 20, 22 to 59, 61 to 71, 73 to 91, 93 to 95 and 97 to 104 and Schedule A in force April 1, 2025. (NS Reg 233/2024)

Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3

Part XIV, Sections 107 to 109, in force April 1, 2025. (NS Reg 231/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 223 Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024 227 Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994

O Reg 457/24 County of Halton (Now Part of the Regional Municipalities of Halton and Peel), Town of Oakville (Now Part of the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and the City of Mississauga), amending O Reg 481/73

Planning Act

O Reg 462/24 Additional Residential Units, amending O Reg 299/19 O Reg 461/24 Surety bonds — Section 70.3.1 of the Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Construction Act

November 7, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Construction Act

Dental Hygiene Act, 1991

November 15, 2024

College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario: Updating registration and examination provisions in the General Regulation 218/94 made under the Dental Hygiene Act, 1991 — Comments by December 30, 2024

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

November 20, 2024

Amendments to Reduce Records of Site Condition That Are Not Supporting Brownfields Redevelopment — Comments by January 10, 2025

Expropriations Act amendment proposed in Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

November 20, 2024

Expropriations Act; amendment proposed in Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024 — Comments by December 30, 2024

Land Titles Act

Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

November 20, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Land Titles Act — Comments by December 20, 2024

Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020

November 20, 2024

Proposed amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by December 20, 2024

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

November 20, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act — Comments by December 20, 2024

Pension Benefits Act

November 12, 2024

Variable Life Benefits — Comments by January 10, 2025

Red Tape Reduction Bill

November 20, 2024

Fall 2024 Red Tape Reduction Bill – Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2b Proposed Legislative Amendments — Comments by December 20, 2024

Royal Assents

November 06, 2024

Bill 216, Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024 — Chapter No. 20

November 19, 2024

Bill 197, Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 21

Bill 218, Honouring Veterans Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 22

Bill 220, Election Finances Amendment Act (Quarterly Allowances), 2024 — Chapter No. 23

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 111 Service Dog Act 120 An Act to Amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act 122 Rental Property Conversion Act

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 75 Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et à certaines autres mesures 79 Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux 80 Loi concernant la mise en œuvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions 81 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement



Bills

Referenced on first reading only 75 An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 12 March 2024 and to certain other measures 79 An Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies 80 An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions 81 An Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 novembre 2024:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Décret 1600-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des ressources communautaires ou privées offrant de l'hébergement en dépendance

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Décret 1601-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 1605-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité et modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurite

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 13, 2024:

Act respecting health services and social services

OC 1600-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of community or private resources offering addiction lodging

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

OC 1601-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Building Act

OC 1605-2024 Regulation amending the Safety Code and the Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 novembre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de boisement et de reboisement sur des terres du domaine privé admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Loi affirmant le caractère collectif des ressources en eau et favorisant une meilleure gouvernance de l'eau et des milieux associés

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau

Loi sur les pesticides

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation de pesticides

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 novembre 2024:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 13, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting afforestation and reforestation projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits on privately-owned land

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation

Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Act to affirm the collective nature of water resources and to promote better governance of water and associated environments

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water

Pesticides Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 20, 2024:

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools

Sanctions

7 novembre 2024

Loi nº 77, Loi modifiant principalement des lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public — Chapitre nº 33

Assents

November 7, 2024

Bill 77, An Act amending mainly Acts establishing public sector pension plans — Chapter No. 33

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2024:

The Dental Disciplines Act

The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:

Yukon Development Corporation Act