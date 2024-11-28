Legislative Update Report No. 2024-22 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 11/07 to 11/20.
In This IssueFederal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 20, 2024:
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2024-214
|Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 80 — Carbon Steel
|SOR/2024-215
|Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 81 — Specialty Steel Products
Safe Food for Canadians Act
|SOR/2024-216
|Regulations Amending the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (City of Lloydminster)
Canada Consumer Product Safety Act
|SOR/2024-218
|Regulations Amending Schedule 1 to the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (Treated Articles)
|SOR/2024-217
|Tents Regulations
Telecommunications Act
|SI/2024-55
|Order Referring Telecom Decision CRTC 2023-358 Back to the CRTC
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
- Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Oil and Gas Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:
Bank Act
- Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
November 7, 2024
- Bill C-244, An Act to amend the Copyright Act (diagnosis, maintenance and repair) — Chapter No. 26
- Bill C-294, An Act to amend the Copyright Act (interoperability) — Chapter No. 27
- Bill C-284, National Strategy for Eye Care Act — Chapter No. 28
- Bill S-16, Haida Nation Recognition Act — Chapter No. 29
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to four substances
- Significant New Activity No. 21849
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of intent — Consultation on modernizing the medical device establishment licensing framework (Phase II)
Insurance Companies Act
- Markel International Insurance Company Limited — Order to insure in Canada risks
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of a report summarizing any comments and notices of objection received
Pilotage Act
- Interim Order Respecting Waivers of Compulsory Pilotage Granted by the Pacific Pilotage Authority
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:
- Definity Insurance Company — Reduction of stated capital
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Halia Energy LLC
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Lifting equipment and accessories
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Apollo Power Inc.
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 837210111RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 875397028RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-012
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|35
|All-Season Resorts Act
|36
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 4
- Section 4, which amends the Investing in a Diversified Alberta Economy Act, in force December 10, 2024 (OIC 332/2024)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office — Formal Bill (not printed)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Mines and Minerals Act
|Man Reg 118/2024
|Lands Withdrawn from Prospecting Orders, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act
|3
|An Act to Amend The Residential Tenancies Act
|4
|An Act Respecting Petroleum Products Pricing
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|33
|Hydro Corporation Act, 2024
|68
|An Act to Amend the Lands Act No. 2
|83
|An Act to Amend the Medical Act, 2011 No. 2
|84
|An Act to Amend the Registered Nurses Act, 2008
|86
|An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|87
|Nurses Act
|88
|An Act to Amend the Municipal Financing Corporation Act
|89
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 5
|91
|An Act to Amend the Family Relief Act
|92
|An Act to Amend the Engineers and Geoscientists Act, 2008
|94
|Law Enforcement Identity Management Act
|95
|An Act to Amend the Public Safety Act
|96
|Elimination of the Financial Services Appeal Board Act
|97
|An Act to Amend the Family Violence Protection Act
|98
|An Act to Amend the Arts Council Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Health Professions Act
|NLR 78/24
|Medical Radiation Technologists Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Health Professions Act, SNL 2010, c H-1.02
- Health professions of Medical Radiation Technologists in force May 1, 2025 (NLR 77/24)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:
Pension Benefits Act
|NS Reg 232/2024
|Pension Benefits Regulations — amendment
Regulated Health Professions Network Act
|NS Reg 235/2024
|Regulated Health Professions Network Members Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:
Energy Reform (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 2
- Act, except Sections 4 to 20, 22 to 59, 61 to 91, 93 to 95 and 97 to 104, Schedule A and clauses 9(b) to (e) and Sections 75 to 85 and 94 to 104 of Schedule B in force October 24, 2024; and
- Sections 4 to 16, 18 to 20, 22 to 59, 61 to 71, 73 to 91, 93 to 95 and 97 to 104 and Schedule A in force April 1, 2025. (NS Reg 233/2024)
Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3
- Part XIV, Sections 107 to 109, in force April 1, 2025. (NS Reg 231/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|223
|Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024
|227
|Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994
|O Reg 457/24
|County of Halton (Now Part of the Regional Municipalities of Halton and Peel), Town of Oakville (Now Part of the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and the City of Mississauga), amending O Reg 481/73
Planning Act
|O Reg 462/24
|Additional Residential Units, amending O Reg 299/19
|O Reg 461/24
|Surety bonds — Section 70.3.1 of the Act
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Construction Act
November 7, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Construction Act
Dental Hygiene Act, 1991
November 15, 2024
College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario: Updating registration and examination provisions in the General Regulation 218/94 made under the Dental Hygiene Act, 1991 — Comments by December 30, 2024
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
November
20, 2024
Amendments to Reduce Records of Site Condition That Are Not Supporting Brownfields Redevelopment — Comments by January 10, 2025
Expropriations Act amendment proposed in Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024
November 20, 2024
Expropriations Act; amendment proposed in Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024 — Comments by December 30, 2024
Land Titles Act
Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024
November 20, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Land Titles Act — Comments by December 20, 2024
Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020
November 20, 2024
Proposed amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by December 20, 2024
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024
November 20, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act — Comments by December 20, 2024
Pension Benefits Act
November 12, 2024
Variable Life Benefits — Comments by January 10, 2025
Red Tape Reduction Bill
November 20, 2024
Fall 2024 Red Tape Reduction Bill – Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2b Proposed Legislative Amendments — Comments by December 20, 2024
Royal Assents
November 06, 2024
- Bill 216, Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024 — Chapter No. 20
November 19, 2024
- Bill 197, Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 21
- Bill 218, Honouring Veterans Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 22
- Bill 220, Election Finances Amendment Act (Quarterly Allowances), 2024 — Chapter No. 23
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|111
|Service Dog Act
|120
|An Act to Amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|122
|Rental Property Conversion Act
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|75
|Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et à certaines autres mesures
|79
|Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux
|80
|Loi concernant la mise en œuvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions
|81
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|75
|An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 12 March 2024 and to certain other measures
|79
|An Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies
|80
|An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions
|81
|An Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 novembre 2024:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
|Décret 1600-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des ressources communautaires ou privées offrant de l'hébergement en dépendance
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
|Décret 1601-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 1605-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité et modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurite
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 13, 2024:
Act respecting health services and social services
|OC 1600-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of community or private resources offering addiction lodging
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
|OC 1601-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
Building Act
|OC 1605-2024
|Regulation amending the Safety Code and the Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 novembre 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de boisement et de reboisement sur des terres du domaine privé admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
Loi affirmant le caractère collectif des
ressources en eau et favorisant une meilleure gouvernance de
l'eau et des milieux associés
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau
Loi sur les pesticides
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation de pesticides
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 novembre 2024:
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 13, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting afforestation and reforestation projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits on privately-owned land
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
Act to affirm the collective nature of water
resources and to promote better governance of water and associated
environments
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water
Pesticides Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 20, 2024:
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools
Sanctions
7 novembre 2024
- Loi nº 77, Loi modifiant principalement des lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public — Chapitre nº 33
Assents
November 7, 2024
- Bill 77, An Act amending mainly Acts establishing public sector pension plans — Chapter No. 33
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2024:
The Dental Disciplines Act
- The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:
Yukon Development Corporation Act
|YOIC 2024/156
|Borrowing and Lending Directive (2024)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.