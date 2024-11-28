ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Legislative Update Report No. 2024-22 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

OH
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 11/07 to 11/20.
Canada Ontario Environment
Authors

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 20, 2024:

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2024-214 Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 80 — Carbon Steel
SOR/2024-215 Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 81 — Specialty Steel Products

Safe Food for Canadians Act

SOR/2024-216 Regulations Amending the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (City of Lloydminster)

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

SOR/2024-218 Regulations Amending Schedule 1 to the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (Treated Articles)
SOR/2024-217 Tents Regulations

Telecommunications Act

SI/2024-55 Order Referring Telecom Decision CRTC 2023-358 Back to the CRTC

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

  • Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Oil and Gas Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:

Bank Act

  • Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

November 7, 2024

  • Bill C-244, An Act to amend the Copyright Act (diagnosis, maintenance and repair) — Chapter No. 26
  • Bill C-294, An Act to amend the Copyright Act (interoperability) — Chapter No. 27
  • Bill C-284, National Strategy for Eye Care Act — Chapter No. 28
  • Bill S-16, Haida Nation Recognition Act — Chapter No. 29

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to four substances
  • Significant New Activity No. 21849

Food and Drugs Act

  • Notice of intent — Consultation on modernizing the medical device establishment licensing framework (Phase II)

Insurance Companies Act

  • Markel International Insurance Company Limited — Order to insure in Canada risks

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice with respect to the availability of a report summarizing any comments and notices of objection received

Pilotage Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Waivers of Compulsory Pilotage Granted by the Pacific Pilotage Authority

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

  • Definity Insurance Company — Reduction of stated capital

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 9, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Halia Energy LLC

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Determination — Lifting equipment and accessories

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 16, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Apollo Power Inc.

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 837210111RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 875397028RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-012

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

   Referenced on first reading only
35 All-Season Resorts Act
36 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 4

  • Section 4, which amends the Investing in a Diversified Alberta Economy Act, in force December 10, 2024 (OIC 332/2024)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

   Referenced on first reading only
1 An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office — Formal Bill (not printed)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Mines and Minerals Act

Man Reg 118/2024 Lands Withdrawn from Prospecting Orders, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

   Referenced on first reading only
2 An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act
3 An Act to Amend The Residential Tenancies Act
4 An Act Respecting Petroleum Products Pricing

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
33 Hydro Corporation Act, 2024
68 An Act to Amend the Lands Act No. 2
83 An Act to Amend the Medical Act, 2011 No. 2
84 An Act to Amend the Registered Nurses Act, 2008
86 An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
87 Nurses Act
88 An Act to Amend the Municipal Financing Corporation Act
89 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 5
91 An Act to Amend the Family Relief Act
92 An Act to Amend the Engineers and Geoscientists Act, 2008
94 Law Enforcement Identity Management Act
95 An Act to Amend the Public Safety Act
96 Elimination of the Financial Services Appeal Board Act
97 An Act to Amend the Family Violence Protection Act
98 An Act to Amend the Arts Council Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Health Professions Act

NLR 78/24 Medical Radiation Technologists Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Health Professions Act, SNL 2010, c H-1.02

  • Health professions of Medical Radiation Technologists in force May 1, 2025 (NLR 77/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:

Pension Benefits Act

NS Reg 232/2024 Pension Benefits Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Network Act

NS Reg 235/2024 Regulated Health Professions Network Members Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:

Energy Reform (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 2

  • Act, except Sections 4 to 20, 22 to 59, 61 to 91, 93 to 95 and 97 to 104, Schedule A and clauses 9(b) to (e) and Sections 75 to 85 and 94 to 104 of Schedule B in force October 24, 2024; and
  • Sections 4 to 16, 18 to 20, 22 to 59, 61 to 71, 73 to 91, 93 to 95 and 97 to 104 and Schedule A in force April 1, 2025. (NS Reg 233/2024)

Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3

  • Part XIV, Sections 107 to 109, in force April 1, 2025. (NS Reg 231/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
223 Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024
227 Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994

O Reg 457/24 County of Halton (Now Part of the Regional Municipalities of Halton and Peel), Town of Oakville (Now Part of the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and the City of Mississauga), amending O Reg 481/73

Planning Act

O Reg 462/24 Additional Residential Units, amending O Reg 299/19
O Reg 461/24 Surety bonds — Section 70.3.1 of the Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Construction Act

November 7, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Construction Act

Dental Hygiene Act, 1991

November 15, 2024
College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario: Updating registration and examination provisions in the General Regulation 218/94 made under the Dental Hygiene Act, 1991 — Comments by December 30, 2024

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

November 20, 2024
Amendments to Reduce Records of Site Condition That Are Not Supporting Brownfields Redevelopment — Comments by January 10, 2025

Expropriations Act amendment proposed in Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

November 20, 2024
Expropriations Act; amendment proposed in Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024 — Comments by December 30, 2024

Land Titles Act
Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

November 20, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Land Titles Act — Comments by December 20, 2024

Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020

November 20, 2024
Proposed amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by December 20, 2024

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024

November 20, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act — Comments by December 20, 2024

Pension Benefits Act

November 12, 2024
Variable Life Benefits — Comments by January 10, 2025

Red Tape Reduction Bill

November 20, 2024
Fall 2024 Red Tape Reduction Bill – Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Phase 2b Proposed Legislative Amendments — Comments by December 20, 2024

Royal Assents

November 06, 2024

  • Bill 216, Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024 — Chapter No. 20

November 19, 2024

  • Bill 197, Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 21
  • Bill 218, Honouring Veterans Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 22
  • Bill 220, Election Finances Amendment Act (Quarterly Allowances), 2024 — Chapter No. 23

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
111 Service Dog Act
120 An Act to Amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
122 Rental Property Conversion Act

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

  Référencés à la première lecture seulement
75 Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et à certaines autres mesures
79 Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux
80 Loi concernant la mise en œuvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions
81 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement


Bills

   Referenced on first reading only
75 An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 12 March 2024 and to certain other measures
79 An Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies
80 An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions
81 An Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 novembre 2024:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Décret 1600-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des ressources communautaires ou privées offrant de l'hébergement en dépendance

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Décret 1601-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 1605-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité et modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurite

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 13, 2024:

Act respecting health services and social services

OC 1600-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of community or private resources offering addiction lodging

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

OC 1601-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Building Act

OC 1605-2024 Regulation amending the Safety Code and the Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 novembre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de boisement et de reboisement sur des terres du domaine privé admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Loi affirmant le caractère collectif des ressources en eau et favorisant une meilleure gouvernance de l'eau et des milieux associés
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau

Loi sur les pesticides
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation de pesticides

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 novembre 2024:

Loi sur le bâtiment

  • Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
  • Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau des piscines et autres bassins artificiels

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 13, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting afforestation and reforestation projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits on privately-owned land

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
  • Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Act to affirm the collective nature of water resources and to promote better governance of water and associated environments
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water

Pesticides Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 20, 2024:

Building Act

  • Regulation to amend the Construction Code
  • Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting water quality in swimming pools and other artificial pools

Sanctions

7 novembre 2024

  • Loi nº 77, Loi modifiant principalement des lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public — Chapitre nº 33

Assents

November 7, 2024

  • Bill 77, An Act amending mainly Acts establishing public sector pension plans — Chapter No. 33

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2024:

The Dental Disciplines Act

  • The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2024:

Yukon Development Corporation Act

YOIC 2024/156 Borrowing and Lending Directive (2024)

