Canada:
Relief For Employers As Payment Of Dues To CNESST Is Deferred
03 April 2020
Langlois lawyers, LLP
In a press release, which has remained
altogether quiet, the Quebec labour standards, equity and
occupational health and safety agency (CNESST) has announced it
will offer employers relief measures, to help them face the
COVID-19 crisis.
Some of these involve a rather significant measure to help
businesses with cash flow. In effect, employers now have until
August 30, 2020 to settle their account linked to CNESST dues.
Also, during that period no penalty nor interest will be
charged.
Further, submission of the 2019 Statement of Wages has been
extended from March 15th until June 1st,
2020.
