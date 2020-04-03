In a press release, which has remained altogether quiet, the Quebec labour standards, equity and occupational health and safety agency (CNESST) has announced it will offer employers relief measures, to help them face the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of these involve a rather significant measure to help businesses with cash flow. In effect, employers now have until August 30, 2020 to settle their account linked to CNESST dues. Also, during that period no penalty nor interest will be charged.

Further, submission of the 2019 Statement of Wages has been extended from March 15th until June 1st, 2020.

