Webinar: When Harassment Comes From Outside: A Guide To Third-Party Risk Management

With more than 520 employees, including 270 professionals, BCF Business Law is the go-to firm for business leaders, growing companies, and well-established global enterprises that have chosen Québec and Canada as a stepping stone to growth and success. BCF is the firm that allows you to see further and act with confidence, turning vision into action.

Workplace harassment isn't always internal. Increasingly, employees face inappropriate behaviour from third parties - clients, suppliers, contractors, or visitors - placing organizations in a legally and ethically complex position. In Québec, recent legislative developments have made it clear: employers are now explicitly required to protect their staff from harassment, even when it originates outside the organization. This training session explores how to recognize, prevent, and respond to third-party harassment while maintaining a safe and respectful work environment.

Presented by two experienced Québec lawyers, this session offers a unique perspective grounded in both legal expertise and practical experience. The presenters successfully argued a landmark decision on third-party harassment, giving them first-hand insight into the challenges and solutions employers face. Participants will gain a clear understanding of their legal obligations, learn how to integrate third-party risks into workplace policies, and discover effective strategies to support affected employees and manage external relationships.

Designed for a global audience of HR professionals, legal advisors, and organizational leaders, this session provides actionable tools to confidently address third-party misconduct. Whether you're updating internal policies, responding to an incident, or training staff, this presentation delivers the legal clarity and strategic guidance needed to reinforce a workplace culture where safety is non-negotiable - regardless of who the harasser is.

