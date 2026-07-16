Investigator Chronicles Ep. 2 Ft. Rachel Turnpenney (Video)

Lawyer and workplace investigator Rachel Turnpenney discusses the critical shift from an advocate's mindset to a neutral investigator's approach when conducting workplace investigations. The conversation explores the unique challenges of sexual misconduct investigations, including managing heightened emotions, balancing urgency with trauma-informed processes, and identifying recurring patterns in workplace harassment cases.

RT Workplace Training & Consulting Inc. is a Canadian service provider focused primarily on workplace investigation training, respectful workplace training, and workplace consulting services. Grounded by our extensive experience in workplace investigations, and rooted in employment, labour and human rights law expertise, our training provides practical strategies to address serious, real-world situations. Our training helps organizations prevent workplace issues before they escalate and equips professionals with the skills needed to conduct fair, effective investigations that reduce risk and protect organizational reputation. We also support organizational change and development through workplace assessments, reviews, and other related consulting, working with clients spanning all sectors and across Canada.

Article Insights

Christine Thomlinson’s articles from RT Workplace Training & Consulting Inc. are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in Canada

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries RT Workplace Training & Consulting Inc. are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

self

In Episode 2, lawyer and workplace investigator Rachel Turnpenney joins our Investigator Chronicles host, Christine Thomlinson, to talk about lawyers having to make the shift from an advocate’s mindset to a neutral investigator’s mindset when conducting workplace investigations. They discuss learning to be comfortable with ambiguity, checking your own biases, and letting the evidence guide the decision rather than persuasive language. Christine and Rachel also unpack some of the factors that make sexual misconduct investigations unique: the higher level of emotion on all sides, and the tension between moving quickly and staying trauma-informed.

Including:

Factors that increase the risk of sexual misconduct within workplaces, including decentralized or remote teams, historically male-dominated industries, and working with vulnerable populations

How to balance urgency with a trauma-informed process for both complainants and respondents

The recurring patterns Rachel sees in sexual misconduct cases, including shifts from welcome to unwelcome conduct, positional power dynamics, and the role alcohol plays at workplace social events

Why a strong peer review process is essential to producing well-reasoned, defensible investigation reports

Rachel is a Partner and co-founder of Turnpenny Milne LLP and has been called to the bar in both Ontario and British Columbia. Since co-founding the firm in 2010, a significant portion of her practice has involved acting as an external workplace investigator and providing strategic advice on complex workplace issues. She has been a member of the Association of Workplace Investigators since 2018, is an AWI certificate holder, and has been qualified as an expert witness on workplace harassment. A particular focus of her practice is sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination, and sexual violence, including several high-profile Canadian investigations, the results of which are in the public record.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.