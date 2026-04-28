Labour And Employment Law: A Strengthened Team To Support Employers

One year after Gravel² arrived at BCF, one thing is clear: This integration has strengthened our ability to support employers in increasingly complex environments.

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One year after Gravel² arrived at BCF, one thing is clear: This integration has strengthened our ability to support employers in increasingly complex environments.

Labour shortages, organizational transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence: The challenges are multiplying and reshaping practices.

“Transformations are happening at an unprecedented pace,” observes Claude Gravel, Partner and Lawyer.

A Multidisciplinary Service Offering for our Clients

Organizational values played a key role in the success of integrating the Gravel² firm.

“Our ecosystems were highly compatible, which greatly facilitated our integration and alignment with the firm’s values,” summarizes Claude Gravel .

From the outset, this alignment enabled a smooth transition and a natural buy-in from our teams.

Before the integration, Gravel² operated mainly in labour law and pension plans; today, this expertise is part of a multidisciplinary environment, which directly enhances the support we provide to our clients.

“Our business partners can now rely on a much broader range of services,” he adds.

Workplace Transformations and Trends in Québec: What Employers Need to Anticipate

Organizations are no longer facing isolated changes, but rather continuous transformation of their environment. This requires constant adaptability and leadership capable of guiding these shifts.

“This pace will challenge our ability to innovate and to exercise positive, influential leadership,” notes Claude Gravel .

Several key trends are directly shaping organizations. They do not simply add up; they interact and fundamentally redefine organizational models.

Technological Transformation

The integration of technology and artificial intelligence is reshaping how work is done, transforming decision-making processes and redefining workplace organization.

Demographic Pressure

“Québec is facing a significant challenge related to its workforce,” recalls Claude Gravel . Organizations must both attract new talent and strengthen the skills of their workforce, highlighting the importance of immigration and training.

Skills Transformation

Workforce expectations are evolving rapidly. Jobs now require more specialized skills, greater adaptability and stronger mastery of transferable skills.

The Challenge of Workplace Dialogue

“Despite all the communication tools available, we are seeing more and more breakdowns in the ability to engage in dialogue,” he notes.

These trends are fundamentally reshaping labour relations and management practices.

Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Innovation: Key Structural Challenges for Employers

The integration of technology is rapidly transforming organizations and redefining ways of working at an unprecedented pace. This shift will require the ability to evolve in a constantly changing environment, where transferable skills will become increasingly valued.

For many employers, the question is no longer whether they will use artificial intelligence, but rather how to integrate it without creating risks.

It already raises concrete legal questions, particularly regarding human resources management, decision-making and liability. It also arises in a context where certain practices, such as AI washing in companies, can expose organizations to significant legal and reputational risks.

Employers must ensure that their use of these technologies is properly governed, transparent and compliant with legal obligations, in a context where practices are evolving quickly.

Innovation: An Underutilized Imperative

Innovation stands out as one of the main challenges for organizations, yet many companies are still slow to structure their initiatives or deploy them consistently.

While Québec is rich in ideas, it still struggles to turn them into concrete gains for organizations and to foster greater productivity and collective wealth.

“In terms of innovation and creativity, our biggest obstacle is not a lack of resources, but our great difficulty in turning this undeniable talent into concrete and structured action,” observes Claude Gravel .

In this context, the challenge lies not only in the desire to innovate but also in the ability to take action and build sustainable processes.

As recently highlighted by the Conseil de l’innovation du Québec, several concrete actions can help better structure innovation efforts:

Quickly launch innovation projects and actively promote them

Integrate innovation into daily practices and celebrate successes

Multiply experiments and learn from them

Document and showcase results

Simplify pathways within the ecosystem

These elements are essential to transform intentions into tangible results.

Getting Support in Labour and Employment Law

Transformations in the world of work raise concrete challenges for employers, whether it’s integrating artificial intelligence, managing labour shortages or adapting organizational practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.