Low‑Wage TFWP Shake‑Up: What Employers Need To Know Starting April 1, 2026

As of April 1, 2026, significant changes to Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) Low‑Wage Stream officially come into force.

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As of April 1, 2026, significant changes to Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) Low‑Wage Stream officially come into force. These updates affect how employers recruit, advertise, and manage low‑wage positions—and they raise the bar for compliance, particularly around recruitment efforts and workforce composition.

If your organization relies on low‑wage temporary foreign workers, understanding these changes is essential to avoiding LMIA refusals, delays, or compliance issues.

Longer and More Targeted Recruitment Obligations

Employers applying for a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) for low‑wage positions must now meet enhanced advertising requirements.

Effective April 1, 2026, employers must:

Advertise the position for at least eight consecutive weeks ,

, Complete that advertising within the three months immediately before submitting an LMIA application, and

submitting an LMIA application, and Target youth as part of their recruitment efforts.

This is a notable increase from prior expectations and reflects the federal government’s emphasis on ensuring Canadians—particularly younger workers—are given full and demonstrable access to available jobs before employers turn to the TFWP.

For employers, this means recruitment planning must start earlier, and documentation of advertising efforts must be clear, detailed, and well‑organized.

Refusal‑to‑Process Rules Continue in Some Urban Areas

The government has maintained its refusal‑to‑process measures for certain low‑wage LMIA applications in census metropolitan areas (CMAs) with unemployment rates of 6% or higher.

For employers in affected urban regions, this means that even a well‑prepared application may not be processed if labour market conditions indicate sufficient local labour availability. Employers should confirm local unemployment rates and applicable refusal rules before investing time and resources into an LMIA submission.

Workforce Caps Remain the Norm—With a Rural Exception

In most cases, employers are still subject to a 10% cap on the proportion of low‑wage temporary foreign workers at a given worksite. This cap reinforces the TFWP’s principle as a measure of last resort.

However, alongside the April 1, 2026 changes, the federal government introduced temporary flexibilities for rural employers.

Temporary Measures for Rural Employers (April 1, 2026 – March 31, 2027)

Employers located outside census metropolitan areas, in participating provinces and territories, may benefit from temporary relief if they submit new LMIAs during the applicable period.

Eligible rural employers may:

Retain their current proportion of low‑wage TFWs , even if it exceeds the 10% cap, and/or

, even if it exceeds the 10% cap, and/or Increase the cap to 15% of their workforce for low‑wage positions.

These measures are designed to recognize chronic labour shortages in rural communities. However, they apply only where provinces or territories opt in and only if employers continue to meet all other TFWP requirements.

Importantly, these flexibilities do not apply to low‑wage positions linked to permanent residence dual‑intent streams.

Compliance Expectations Remain Strict

While some employers benefit from added flexibility, the government has been clear: compliance obligations remain unchanged and rigorously enforced.

Employers must continue to ensure that:

Positions are full‑time (minimum 30 hours per week)

Wages and working conditions meet federal and provincial standards

Required transportation, housing (where applicable), health insurance, and workplace safety protections are in place

are in place The $1,000 LMIA processing fee per position is paid by the employer and not recovered from workers

Non‑compliance can result in inspections, administrative penalties, public naming, or bans from the TFWP.

What Employers Should Do Now

To stay ahead of these changes, employers should:

Build longer recruitment timelines into hiring plans

into hiring plans Update advertising strategies to clearly reflect youth‑targeted recruitment

Review workforce composition against applicable caps

Confirm whether rural temporary measures apply in their region

apply in their region Strengthen record‑keeping to prepare for audits or inspections

As scrutiny of low‑wage LMIA applications continues to increase, it is crucial for employers to develop a strategy early with legal counsel to minimize stress both for the business and its workforce.

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