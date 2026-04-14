DEI And The Canadian Workplace: What Employers Need To Know

The phrase “DEI” – diversity, equity and inclusion – is one that human resource professionals have quickly become acquainted with over the past few years. DEI is often used to describe workplace practices and initiatives designed to ensure fair treatment, equal opportunity and respectful participation, with a particular focus on individuals in underrepresented or marginalized groups.

MLT Aikins LLP is a full-service law firm of more than 300 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market’s unique legal and business landscapes.

Article Insights

Stephanie Yang Morris’s articles from MLT Aikins LLP are most popular: in Canada

with readers working within the Healthcare industries MLT Aikins LLP are most popular: within Transport and Criminal Law topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

The phrase “DEI” – diversity, equity and inclusion – is one that human resource professionals have quickly become acquainted with over the past few years. DEI is often used to describe workplace practices and initiatives designed to ensure fair treatment, equal opportunity and respectful participation, with a particular focus on individuals in underrepresented or marginalized groups.

Throughout the early 2020s, DEI terminology was readily adopted by many workplaces, as organizations across all sectors began to formalize their commitment to these underlying principles by adopting policies, training initiatives, employee resource groups, accessibility planning and recruitment practices all under the “DEI” umbrella. These efforts have been driven by a combination of legislation (such as The Accessible Saskatchewan Act passed in 2023), legal compliance, risk management, increased funding and recognition that inclusive workplaces tend to be more resilient, innovative and effective.

More recently, however, there has been a push back against DEI in the United States and in some areas throughout Canada. Often centring on arguments like “reverse discrimination,” questions about whether these initiatives may unfairly disadvantage individuals who do not belong to the targeted groups have gained prominence.

In response, some organizations have scaled back, rebranded or reconsidered initiatives that were previously grouped under this DEI umbrella. This changing conversation can create uncertainty for employers, particularly those operating in multiple jurisdictions or watching developments elsewhere in North America.

A shifting conversation, Not a shift in legal obligations

While much of this discussion originates outside of Canada, it has influenced how DEI is talked about in Canadian workplaces. Employers are increasingly asking whether developments in the United States signal a broader retreat from DEI and what those conversations mean within a Canadian legal context.

Despite evolving rhetoric, it is important to remember that the legal foundations underpinning workplace inclusion in Canada have not changed and most of Canada has not – at least for now – seen the type of legislative retreat from employment-related DEI initiatives that is seen in the U.S.

Human rights obligations remain firmly in place, and employers continue to be required to ensure workplaces are free from discrimination and barriers to participation.

In Saskatchewan, this includes compliance with The Saskatchewan Human Rights Code, 2018, which prohibits discrimination in employment on protected grounds such as disability, sex, race, family status, religion and age. Federally regulated employers must also comply with the Canadian Human Rights Act and, where applicable, the Employment Equity Act.

These statutory obligations are not optional, nor are they dependent on shifting terminology or trends. They apply to day‑to‑day employment decisions, workplace policies and accommodation processes. These principles also govern how employers respond when concerns or complaints arise. Employers may choose their own approaches, but the underlying statutory obligations remain.

Why this matters

While the law hasn’t changed, the external environment continues to evolve and public discourse and media narratives create uncertainty for organizations trying to understand how much weight to give evolving DEI narratives, particularly when assessing risk, compliance and employee relations.

For employers navigating a changing external conversation, the key takeaway is this: the obligation to provide a respectful, inclusive and non‑discriminatory workplace remains unchanged. Labels may evolve, but the underlying duties do not. Despite shifting political and economic pressures, the underlying legal framework in Canada continues to permit, and in many cases support, thoughtful efforts to build more inclusive workplaces.

A steady, measured approach – focused on compliance, fairness and practicality – allows employers to meet their legal obligations while fostering workplaces where employees can contribute fully and confidently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.