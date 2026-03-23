Trouble In Paradise: Managing C-Suite Misconduct (Webinar)

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What happens when your most senior, trusted employees are accused of misconduct? How do you handle the competing operational, legal, regulatory, and reputational risks?

Join Tushar Anandasagar and Cédric Marsan-Lafond of Gowling WLG to review the complex challenges that arise when a C-suite executive is accused of misconduct:

What if the complaint is anonymous?

What if the situation is public and going viral?

What do you do about the reluctant complainant?

How do you manage competing obligations to the employee, regulatory authorities and co-workers?

How do you keep the business running in trying circumstances?

CPD information

Law Society of British Columbia: This program contains 1.0 hour of Practice Management credit.

This program contains 1.0 hour of Practice Management credit. Law Society of Ontario: This program contains 1.0 hour of Professionalism Content.

This program contains 1.0 hour of Professionalism Content. Barreau du Québec: Participating in this program entitles you to 1h of General continuing education hours.

Participating in this program entitles you to 1h of General continuing education hours. Law Society of Alberta: This program qualifies as a learning activity under Domain 1: Legal Practice (Competency 1.1)

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

This organization has been approved as an Accredited Provider of Professionalism Content by the Law Society of Ontario.