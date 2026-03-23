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23 March 2026

Trouble In Paradise: Managing C-Suite Misconduct (Webinar)

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Gowling WLG

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Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
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What happens when your most senior, trusted employees are accused of misconduct? How do you handle the competing operational, legal, regulatory, and reputational risks?
Canada Employment and HR
Tushar Anandasagar and Cédric Marsan-Lafond
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View Transcript.

What happens when your most senior, trusted employees are accused of misconduct? How do you handle the competing operational, legal, regulatory, and reputational risks?

Join Tushar Anandasagar and Cédric Marsan-Lafond of Gowling WLG to review the complex challenges that arise when a C-suite executive is accused of misconduct:

  • What if the complaint is anonymous?
  • What if the situation is public and going viral?
  • What do you do about the reluctant complainant?
  • How do you manage competing obligations to the employee, regulatory authorities and co-workers?
  • How do you keep the business running in trying circumstances?

CPD information

  • Law Society of British Columbia: This program contains 1.0 hour of Practice Management credit.
  • Law Society of Ontario: This program contains 1.0 hour of Professionalism Content.
  • Barreau du Québec: Participating in this program entitles you to 1h of General continuing education hours.
  • Law Society of Alberta: This program qualifies as a learning activity under Domain 1: Legal Practice (Competency 1.1)

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

This organization has been approved as an Accredited Provider of Professionalism Content by the Law Society of Ontario.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Tushar Anandasagar
Tushar Anandasagar
Photo of Cédric Marsan-Lafond
Cédric Marsan-Lafond
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