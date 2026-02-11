Social Media And Personal Behavior: What Can Get You Fired?

Since 1992, Mackoff Mohamed has provided thoughtful and innovative representation to individuals and corporations. We possess a great depth of experience in trial and appellate work, mediation and arbitration. We understand that the best outcome in any case depends upon a number of considerations including preservation of ongoing business relationships and maintainin

We are always willing to sit down with a potential client to find how best to advance or defend a position. We also take pride in giving an honest appraisal of the client’s chances of success so that you may make informed decisions with a clear understanding of the risks and rewards.

Going to trial or arbitration should always be considered steps of last resort so early advice directed at solving a problem or ameliorating the effect of one is a cost effective way of approaching a dispute. If early attempts to avoid or solve a problem are not successful we are ready, willing and able to litigate cases of all sizes and complexity.

In the age of social media and viral moments, employees are increasingly finding themselves facing workplace consequences for off-duty behavior. Whether it's a provocative photo posted online or an unexpected kiss-cam moment, employers are taking a hard look at how personal actions impact their brand and the workplace. Let's break down a recent internet sensation on how personal conduct can lead to dismissal and what employers need to consider.

Caught on the Kiss Cam: When Workplace Conduct Goes Public

A viral moment involving a CEO and Head of HR caught on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert raised questions about off-duty conduct and professional consequences. Though no sexual harassment claims have surfaced, the situation prompts questions about the impact of personal behavior on a professional role. For instance, did the kiss cam moment breach company policy? Was the relationship consensual, or did the power differential play a role in their interaction?

Even if the event took place outside of work, it could still have repercussions for the company's reputation. Executives, especially those in leadership positions, are expected to uphold company culture and protect its image. If the interaction damages the public perception of the company, there could be consequences, even if the behavior occurred during personal time.

Key Takeaways for Employees and Employers

Company Policies Matter – Whether it's social media behavior, personal relationships, or other actions, employers often have policies in place that can lead to disciplinary actions if breached. Employees should be aware of these policies to avoid inadvertently violating them. Power Dynamics – In situations where one employee holds more authority over another (like a CEO and a subordinate), the potential for perceived coercion or conflict of interest becomes significant. Even seemingly innocent actions can be viewed under a different light in such cases. Public Perception – How an employee's actions affect the company's reputation is critical. In leadership positions, personal conduct is often scrutinized more intensely due to the fiduciary responsibility to maintain the company's standing. Human Rights Angle – In some jurisdictions, marital status and other personal factors are protected under human rights law. Employers must be careful not to base disciplinary decisions on factors like marital status or personal relationships that could result in discrimination.

The kiss-cam incident certainly raises the question: can personal behavior lead to professional consequences? For executives and employees alike, personal actions—especially those that are highly public—can have serious implications for their career. Executives are expected to set the tone for company culture, and their actions (whether on or off the clock) are under more scrutiny than most employees.

For companies, the incident highlights the importance of clear policies around personal relationships, conflict of interest, and professional behavior. In this case, while there may not be grounds for firing the individuals involved, the situation is a reminder of how employees should be mindful of how their actions can impact their job and the company, while employers should ensure that disciplinary measures are fair, transparent, and based on clear policies.

Originally published 2025 Jul 29

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.