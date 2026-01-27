ARTICLE
27 January 2026

Christopher McClelland Speaks With Canadian HR Reporter On Compliance Considerations For Extended Job-Protected Sick Leaves

Canadian employers are seeing significant changes to job-protected sick leave entitlements as provinces expand both the duration and scope of statutory leave.
Christopher McClelland
To help organizations understand the compliance implications, Blaneys Employment and Labour Partner Christopher McClelland spoke with Canadian HR Reporter to share insights on how these developments intersect with accommodation frameworks, return to work policies, and cross-provincial variability, which can be especially challenging for national employers.

These trends also connect to broader questions about how employers should approach long-term illness and sick leave management in the modern workplace. For a deeper look at these issues, you can read our related article, Long-Term Illness / Sick Leave in Canada: What Employers Need to Know.

The discussion explores what has changed, why it matters, and what HR teams should proactively review to remain compliant. Read the full feature here.

