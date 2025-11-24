ARTICLE
24 November 2025

WeirFoulds Employment Law Hot Takes: Swing And A Miss – Off-Duty Conduct Gone Wrong

WL
WeirFoulds LLP

Contributor

WeirFoulds LLP logo
WeirFoulds LLP has established itself as one of Canada’s premier regional law firms and has provided strategic, cost-effective and innovative legal advice to our clients since 1860. We partner with our clients to offer full access to our business acumen and insights in four broad areas of practice: (1) Corporate; (2) Litigation; (3) Property; and (4) Government.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
The Toronto Blue Jays might have struck out this year (but still delivered an incredible season), but the real foul ball recently came from the stands, and it cost an employee their spot in the lineup.
Canada Employment and HR
Daniel Wong and Samuel Maitman-Markowski (Summer Law Student)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Daniel Wong’s articles from WeirFoulds LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Healthcare and Property industries

The Toronto Blue Jays might have struck out this year (but still delivered an incredible season), but the real foul ball recently came from the stands, and it cost an employee their spot in the lineup.

Just weeks after we warned that off-duty conduct can have serious professional consequences, Shannon Kobylarczy, a Milwaukee Brewers fan and (now former) legal counsel of a global HR services firm went viral after threatening to "call ICE" on a LA Dodgers fan during a playoff game. The exchange, caught on video and posted online, spread quickly, and within days Ms. Kobylarczy's employer confirmed that she was "no longer with the organization". Ms. Kobylarczy's actions also resulted in her resigning from the board of a local charity and a permanent ban from the Brewers' ballpark.

Given Ms. Kobylarczy's role at an HR services firm, this type of conduct directly conflicted with the organization's values and reputation. The Canadian case law similarly establishes that off-duty conduct can result in employment consequences, up to and including termination for cause where there is a real and substantial nexus between the conduct and the employer's legitimate interests. Furthermore, having clear policies regarding employee conduct (including, where relevant, off-duty conduct) can minimize the likelihood of employee conduct being called a foul, and strengthen an employer's ability to take action against an employee for off-side conduct (yes, we mixed sports metaphors in this article).

If your organization could use help reviewing or drafting workplace policies or navigating an employment issue, our team (the WeirFoulds Employment Law Group, not the Jays) is always ready to step up to the plate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel Wong
Daniel Wong
Person photo placeholder
Samuel Maitman-Markowski (Summer Law Student)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More