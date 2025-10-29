ARTICLE
29 October 2025

Government Of Saskatchewan Seeks Public Feedback On Occupational Health And Safety Regulations

MA
MLT Aikins LLP

Contributor

MLT Aikins LLP logo
MLT Aikins LLP is a full-service law firm of more than 300 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market’s unique legal and business landscapes.
Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety is seeking public engagement in their review of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.
Canada Employment and HR
John Agioritis and Meghan Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
MLT Aikins LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Healthcare, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety is seeking public engagement in their review of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020. The Regulations have not been substantially reviewed since 2006.

The review is part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to "ensuring regulations remain relevant to the modern workplace, continue to meet the needs of employers and employees, and allow for the free flow of labour across jurisdictions." It will be completed in three stages, providing stakeholders with the opportunity to provide feedback at each phase. The first phase involves a review of parts one to five of the Regulations.

The Ministry released a discussion paper which outlines specific questions for consideration as they relate to each Part and their sufficiency in supporting workplace health and safety. A number of topics of consideration were identified in the discussion paper, including:

  • Notification requirements for serious injuries, fatalities, dangerous occurrences and high-risk asbestos processes
  • Restrictions on youth workers in high-risk industries
  • Occupational health and safety programs
  • An employer's duty to investigate accidents
  • Interference with accident scenes
  • Working alone or in an isolated place of employment
  • Harassment and violence
  • Occupational health committees and representatives
  • First aid requirements

Industry stakeholders and employers have a chance to make their views known on these important topics and whether any changes are warranted. The deadline to submit feedback on parts one to five of the Regulations is November 30, 2025.

Submissions can be emailed to the Ministry or sent by mail to:

Occupational Health and Safety Regulations Review Corporate Services Division

Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety

300–1870 Albert Street

Regina, SK S4P 4W1

The remaining parts of the Regulations will be reviewed in the subsequent phases of the Ministry's review. The deadlines for phases two and three will be announced at a later date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Agioritis
John Agioritis
Photo of Meghan Johnson
Meghan Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More