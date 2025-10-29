Government Of Saskatchewan Seeks Public Feedback On Occupational Health And Safety Regulations

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety is seeking public engagement in their review of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020. The Regulations have not been substantially reviewed since 2006.

The review is part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to "ensuring regulations remain relevant to the modern workplace, continue to meet the needs of employers and employees, and allow for the free flow of labour across jurisdictions." It will be completed in three stages, providing stakeholders with the opportunity to provide feedback at each phase. The first phase involves a review of parts one to five of the Regulations.

The Ministry released a discussion paper which outlines specific questions for consideration as they relate to each Part and their sufficiency in supporting workplace health and safety. A number of topics of consideration were identified in the discussion paper, including:

Notification requirements for serious injuries, fatalities, dangerous occurrences and high-risk asbestos processes

Restrictions on youth workers in high-risk industries

Occupational health and safety programs

An employer's duty to investigate accidents

Interference with accident scenes

Working alone or in an isolated place of employment

Harassment and violence

Occupational health committees and representatives

First aid requirements

Industry stakeholders and employers have a chance to make their views known on these important topics and whether any changes are warranted. The deadline to submit feedback on parts one to five of the Regulations is November 30, 2025.

Submissions can be emailed to the Ministry or sent by mail to:

Occupational Health and Safety Regulations Review Corporate Services Division Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety 300–1870 Albert Street Regina, SK S4P 4W1

The remaining parts of the Regulations will be reviewed in the subsequent phases of the Ministry's review. The deadlines for phases two and three will be announced at a later date.

