Upcoming Federal Elections: Employees' Right To Vote

As the federal election approaches on April 28, 2025, employers' obligations to employees with respect to time off for voting may come into question. The purpose of this bulletin is to summarize the rules applicable to employers.

Employer Obligations

The Canada Elections Act1 (the Act) provides that every employee who is an elector is entitled to three consecutive hours oﬀ from work to vote.2 To qualify as an elector the employee must, on polling day, be a Canadian citizen that is 18 years of age or older.3 The Act states that the employer shall not, by intimidation, undue inﬂuence or by any other means, attempt to interfere with the granting of time oﬀ.4

Three Consecutive Hours at the Employer's Convenience

If an employee's work schedule allows for three consecutive hours to vote, the employer does not need to provide the employee any time oﬀ during the work shift.

However, if the employee's work schedule does not allow for three consecutive hours to vote, the employer must allow the employee to take the necessary time oﬀ work, with pay, to ensure that the employee has three consecutive hours oﬀ work to vote. The time oﬀ work to vote is "at the convenience of the employer".

Employees may be released at the beginning, during or at the end of their work shifts.

Voting hours are summarized in the chart below. In Québec and Ontario, for instance, polling stations are open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. If an employee works from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a half-hour lunch break, the employer must allow the employee to leave at 6:30 p.m. to satisfy its legal obligations. The employer must pay the employee for the thirty minutes of time oﬀ as though the employee had remained at work.

In theory, the Act does not prevent an employer from changing an employee's schedule, subject to the speciﬁc provisions of the employee's employment contract or a collective agreement. For instance, if a Québec or Ontario employee works from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. but is asked by the employer to start and ﬁnish an hour earlier, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the employer will not have to compensate the employee as he or she will have three consecutive hours to vote before 9:30 p.m. as required by the Act.

Voting Hours by Time Zone

Time zone Voting times (local) Newfoundland 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Atlantic 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Eastern 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Central* 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mountain* 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Paciﬁc 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

*In Saskatchewan, voting hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for this general election.

Waiver of the Right to Vote

An employee can waive his or her right to time oﬀ work for voting granted under the Act. If the employee waives this right, the employee can stay at work. The employer may, however, have to prove that the waiver was made voluntarily and was not the result of the employer's interference with the employee's right to time oﬀ work.

Exception – Transportation Companies

The Act sets out that the obligations described above do not apply to transportation companies and their employees operating a means of transportation outside their polling division if the time oﬀ to vote cannot be allowed without interfering with the transportation service.5 In such a case, the employer would not have to grant the employee time oﬀ to vote.

No Pay Withholding

Employers cannot withhold pay because an employee has taken time oﬀ work to vote.6 Improper withholding occurs if the employee is paid less than the amount he or she would have earned on that day had he or she not taken time oﬀ to vote.

Both withholding pay and interfering with an employee's right to three hours of time oﬀ to vote constitute an oﬀence under the Act. Such an oﬀence is punishable by a ﬁne of up to $2,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.7 Further, using intimidation, undue inﬂuence or any other means to prevent eligible employees from having three consecutive hours to vote is an oﬀence punishable by a ﬁne of up to $50,000, imprisonment for up to ﬁve years, or both.8

