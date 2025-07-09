ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Collaborative Divorce: Neutral Professionals

SB
Sorbara Law

Contributor

Sorbara Law logo

We offer exceptional legal service to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental bodies around the corner and across the world. Our lawyers represent a remarkable depth of experience and deliver a range of legal expertise that is unusual in all but the largest of law firms.

SorbaraLaw provides corporate and commercial services to the smallest of entrepreneurial start-ups and to fast growing technology based firms, multi-generational family businesses, some of Canada’s largest multi-national corporations, and important foreign individual and corporate investors. Our corporate and commercial services include all aspects of business law including tax, incorporation, reorganizations and consolidations, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, succession, structured finance, real estate matters, specialized services required by banks and financial institutions, and all manner of tax-driven transactions.

Explore Firm Details
Divorce is often an emotionally and financially challenging time. The Collaborative Process offers a more respectful and supportive alternative to traditional negotiation or litigation.
Canada Family and Matrimonial
Jennifer Black

Divorce is often an emotionally and financially challenging time. The Collaborative Process offers a more respectful and supportive alternative to traditional negotiation or litigation. It aims to help families move forward with dignity and care. A key feature to the success of the Collaborative Process is the professional team approach including the use of neutral professionals.

In a collaborative divorce process, neutral professionals do not advocate for either spouse. Instead, they serve the family as a whole, offering unbiased expertise in their respective fields. These neutral professionals work with both spouses to guide and support them throughout the process.

The neutral Family Professional, plays a vital role in managing emotions, improving communication and developing parenting plans that prioritize the children's well-being. They often facilitate collaborative meetings and help ensure that emotional dynamics do not derail important discussions. A central focus of the neutral Family Professional is helping parents create a parenting plan that provides stability and support for their children.

The neutral Financial Professional, guides spouses in understanding their financial picture. Financial matters can be complex and stressful, and this professional helps gather and organize the necessary financial information that is needed for informed decision making. They explain financial concepts in plain language and explore options that provide long term financial security for both spouses.

Some Financial Professionals have specialized expertise. For example, a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) can assess the value of a business or determine income for support purposes. In traditional litigation, each spouse might retain their own CBV, which can be costly and may even require a third CBV to resolve discrepancies. In contrast, the Collaborative Process uses a single neutral CBV, who works with both spouses to provide a fair and cost-effective valuation.

In the Collaborative Process, spouses are supported by a team that typically includes lawyers, a family professional and a financial professional. These professionals work together to help the spouses reach a thoughtful and lasting agreement. By integrating neutral professionals, the process emphasizes compassion, dignity, and a focus on the long term well being of both spouses and their children.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jennifer Black
Jennifer Black
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More