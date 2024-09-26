ARTICLE
26 September 2024

Annual Returns Due Date Approaching For Ontario Health Service Providers

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Canada Ontario Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors

Under the Corporations Information Act (Ontario), corporations are required to file an Annual Return with the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement (the "Ministry") within six (6) months of the corporation's financial year-end to update the public record. The Annual Return provides an updated slate of Directors and Officers to the Ministry, as well as any changes to the corporation's name or address.

For all health and social service providers in Ontario with fiscal years ending March 31, the Annual Return is due to be filed with the Ministry on or before September 30, 2024.

Annual Return filings are required to be completed through the Ontario Business Registry (ontario.ca/businessregistry). A Company Key is required to access the Ontario Business Registry, including to complete the Annual Return. The Company Key is not sent automatically to all corporations and an on-line request is required. Reminder that Annual Returns can no longer be fulfilled through corporate tax and charities returns.

When completing your Annual Return ensure that the number of Directors and Officers listed matches the number stated in your Articles. Failing to do so may result in a notice of non-compliance being issued.

Miller Thomson continues to have the ability to complete Annual Returns on behalf of corporations. Please contact us if you would like assistance in obtaining your Company Key and/or completing your Annual Return.

The Ontario Business Registry was introduced on October 19th, 2021, on the same day the Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 (ONCA) was declared into force. Not-for-profit corporations in Ontario were given three (3) years to transition governing documents for ONCA compliance. The deadline for ONCA compliance is October 19, 2024.

For more information on ONCA and the Ontario Business Registry please see our ONCA Fast Facts Series:

Authors
Photo of Karima Kanani
Karima Kanani
Photo of Keshbir Brar
Keshbir Brar
