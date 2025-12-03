Episode 88: Leading Change Through Empathy And Mindfulness In Corporate Culture (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 88, Heather is joined by Toluwanimi Ajayi, Change Management Specialist at ATB Financial. Tolu shares her journey of driving organizational transformation through empathy and people-focused leadership. She discusses how her work bridges the gap between business objectives and the human experience of change, and how understanding people's motivations can make or break successful implementation. Together, Heather and Tolu delves into how meditation has shaped Tolu's approach to leadership, helping her build confidence, resilience and clarity in high-pressure environments. Tolu offers practical insights on using mindfulness to navigate uncertainty, foster authentic self-awareness and lead with purpose. To learn about ATB Financial, visit https://www.atb.com/wealth. To explore Tolu's meditation community, visit https://www.hourofmeditation.com/.

self

CPD/CLE Accreditation:

Law Society of British Columbia: 45 minutes Practice Management

45 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 45 minutes Professionalism

