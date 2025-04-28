How Curiosity Drives Professional Growth - Ian Arellano - Scotiabank Exec. VP - Firing On All Syllables (Podcast)

New Podcast episode with Scotiabank Executive VP Ian Arellano!

Take part in a powerful conversation between @Gary Kalaci and @Ian Arellano, a legal and corporate giant with over three decades of experience shaping high-stakes deals in the financial and mining sectors.

As Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Scotiabank, Ian remains at the forefront of major M&A transactions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances across international markets.

From spearheading billion-dollar acquisitions to navigating corporate governance landscapes, his insights are invaluable for professionals looking to thrive in today's business world.

Key highlights from this episode:

Lessons from leading global corporate transactions in banking & finance

How to navigate high-stakes decision-making in executive leadership

The role of mentorship and strategic alliances in career success

Insights on corporate governance, risk management, and legal strategy

If you're a business leader, legal professional, or aspiring executive, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you navigate complexity with confidence.

Originally published Mar 7, 2025.

