28 April 2025

How Curiosity Drives Professional Growth - Ian Arellano - Scotiabank Exec. VP - Firing On All Syllables (Podcast)

Take part in a powerful conversation between @Gary Kalaci and @Ian Arellano, a legal and corporate giant with over three decades of experience shaping high-stakes deals in the financial and mining sectors.
New Podcast episode with Scotiabank Executive VP Ian Arellano!

As Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Scotiabank, Ian remains at the forefront of major M&A transactions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances across international markets.

From spearheading billion-dollar acquisitions to navigating corporate governance landscapes, his insights are invaluable for professionals looking to thrive in today's business world.

Key highlights from this episode:

  • Lessons from leading global corporate transactions in banking & finance
  • How to navigate high-stakes decision-making in executive leadership
  • The role of mentorship and strategic alliances in career success
  • Insights on corporate governance, risk management, and legal strategy

If you're a business leader, legal professional, or aspiring executive, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you navigate complexity with confidence.

Originally published Mar 7, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



