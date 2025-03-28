Episode 72: Shaping Your Own Path To Success And Building Stronger Businesses Through Mentorship (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 72, Heather sits down with Whitney Shaw, Chair of TEC Canada, an organization that helps executives and entrepreneurs grow through mentorship and coaching. Whitney reflects on her unconventional journey, illustrating how curiosity guided her toward a career in business operations and change management.

In this episode, Heather and Whitney discuss the impact of coaching, the value of self-awareness in leadership, and the benefits of strong peer networks for entrepreneurs. Additionally, Whitney shares insights on fostering environments where people can thrive and how leaders can empower teams to overcome challenges. To learn more about TEC Canada, please visit https://tec-canada.com/.

CPD/CLE Accreditation:

Law Society of British Columbia: 45 minutes Practice Management

45 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 45 minutes Professionalism

