Crowe Master Series: INETCO (Video)

INETCO, a company driven by tenacity, doing the right thing and loyalty

According to Bijan Sanii, CEO & Founder of INETCO, every transaction tells a story.

Watch the first episode of our Crowe Master Series with INETCO, a bold technology Canadian company that helps financial institutions, retailers, and enterprises reduce operational costs, while protecting their payments from cybercrime and financial fraud.

What makes INETCO unique?

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.