ARTICLE
7 February 2025

Crowe Master Series: INETCO (Video)

CM
Crowe MacKay LLP

Contributor

Crowe MacKay LLP logo
Since our first office opened in 1969, Crowe MacKay has striven to provide a range of financial services to a diverse array of businesses. Our business has grown to eight offices in Northern and Western Canada not only because we deliver consistently exceptional service, but because we attract employees at all levels who are passionate about their work. We are committed to making smart decisions that create lasting value.
Explore Firm Details
According to Bijan Sanii, CEO & Founder of INETCO, every transaction tells a story.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Crowe MacKay LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

INETCO, a company driven by tenacity, doing the right thing and loyalty

According to Bijan Sanii, CEO & Founder of INETCO, every transaction tells a story.

Watch the first episode of our Crowe Master Series with INETCO, a bold technology Canadian company that helps financial institutions, retailers, and enterprises reduce operational costs, while protecting their payments from cybercrime and financial fraud.

1580668a.jpg

What makes INETCO unique?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Crowe MacKay LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More