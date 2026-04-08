Business Takeovers As A Driver Of Value Creation

Partners Lucien Bouchard and Nicolas Morin represented Davies at this year's Sommet du repreneuriat, contributing to a broader reflection on one of the most defining economic transitions currently underway in Québec.

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Insights from the Sommet du repreneuriat 2026

Partners Lucien Bouchard and Nicolas Morin represented Davies at this year's Sommet du repreneuriat, contributing to a broader reflection on one of the most defining economic transitions currently underway in Québec.

The summit brings together business leaders, investors and institutional actors to examine the challenges and opportunities associated with business transfers, and to help shape a more coordinated and strategic approach to this transition.

In his opening remarks as Honorary Chair, Mr. Bouchard framed business transfers not simply as a matter of continuity, but as a strategic opportunity to create value. As a growing number of Québec businesses prepare to change hands, he emphasized the importance of approaching these transitions not as isolated transactions, but as moments capable of reshaping companies – and, more broadly, the province's economic landscape.

This perspective carried through to the afternoon conference presented by Mr. Bouchard and Nicolas, which explored the conditions that allow business transfers to become true drivers of growth.

Several key themes emerged from their discussion.

Business transfers should be understood as moments of transformation, offering an opportunity not only to preserve existing operations but to redefine strategy, strengthen positioning and unlock new avenues for growth.

These transitions require early and deliberate preparation, as well as strong alignment among stakeholders, in order to support long-term success.

Their inherently multidimensional nature – spanning human, strategic, financial and legal considerations – calls for an integrated approach to navigate complexity effectively.

For the next generation, business transfers represent a rare opportunity to build on established foundations while bringing new perspectives, energy and ambition.

As Québec enters this period of accelerated business transfer, the way these transitions are structured will play a determining role in shaping the province's economic future. When approached thoughtfully, business transfers can serve not only to preserve value, but to create it.

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