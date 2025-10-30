NDA And LOI's: Part 1: The Role Of Non-Disclosure Agreements In M&A - Setting The Foundation For A Successful Deal (Podcast)

Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) may appear routine, yet in the M&A process they serve as a strategic cornerstone. In this episode, Jason Saltzman, Partner and National Lead of Dentons' M&A Group has an insightful discussion with Michael Beeforth, Partner, Toronto Litigation & Dispute Resolution, and Riley Dearden, Partner, Calgary Corporate, as they explore how NDAs:

establish the framework of trust between parties,

protect sensitive deal-information at the outset, and

influence negotiation dynamics before the definitive agreement is signed.

Whether you're advising buyers or sellers, this conversation offers practical insight into why the NDA matters — and what you need to watch for to set your deal up for success.

self

CPD/CLE Accreditation

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.