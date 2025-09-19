ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Capital Markets Team Acts For TransACT Technology Solutions Holdings Limited On Its Sale To Presidio

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Hugh Maule,Freddie Whittle, and James Arnold
Our Capital Markets team has acted for transACT Technology Solutions Holdings Limited (transACT) on its sale to leading technology services and solutions provider, Presidio.

transACT, a UK-based digital transformation specialist, empowers organisations through innovative technologies including digital workplace solutions, cloud services and infrastructure. As one of the few global partners to hold combined competencies in storage, migration, and data analytics, transACT offers a comprehensive suite of services backed by a team of certified experts.

The transaction will allow the combination of transACT's UK-based sales team and local delivery model, centred on a digital-first approach, with Presidio's comprehensive portfolio of strategic offerings to significantly strengthen the digital platform, enabling enhanced support for global clients.

The Capital Markets team was led by Partner Hugh Maule, supported by Associate Freddie Whittle. Principal Associate James Arnold assisted from the Tax team.

Hugh Maule said: "We're delighted to have supported transACT through the duration of its sale to Presidio. It's fantastic to see them take the next step on their journey with shared vision and ambition. Congratulations to all involved."

Chris Leigh and Gavin Kilpatrick, Co-Founders of transACT said: "We would like to thank Hugh, Freddie, and the entire team at Gowling WLG for their invaluable support and thorough diligence throughout the process, and seeing the transaction to a successful conclusion."

Authors
Photo of Hugh Maule
Hugh Maule
Photo of Freddie Whittle
Freddie Whittle
Person photo placeholder
James Arnold
