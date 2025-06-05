Accelerated NetSuite WMS Implementation Transforms EQI's Warehouse Operations

When EQI needed to optimize their warehouse operations quickly, they turned to RSM to implement the NetSuite Warehouse Management System.

Opportunities to grow revenue and strengthen business processes can emerge at any time. Nevertheless, the window of opportunity is often tiny, and having the right insight and resources is critical for success.

Headquartered in Spring Lake, Michigan, EQI delivers comprehensive supply chain solutions for line-ready metal components in the industrial equipment market. When a customer wanted EQI to manage additional inventory at their Berea, Kentucky, warehouse, the proposed timeline was rapid. Despite this challenge, EQI stakeholders saw an opportunity to strengthen inbound processes and increase visibility and tracking in conjunction with the new business.

RSM US LLP initially implemented the Oracle NetSuite enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for EQI and had discussed adding the NetSuite Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize operations at some warehouse locations. When the new inventory opportunity arose, RSM and EQI quickly determined that NetSuite WMS would be an excellent fit. Time was of the essence to have the solution in place to align with new demands.

"When we needed the Kentucky implementation, RSM was very quick to revisit earlier conversations. That helped set us in a good direction," says EQI Manager of IT Operations Curtis Beene.

A flexible, innovative implementation strategy

To meet EQI's fast timeline, RSM suggested a more agile plan for the NetSuite WMS implementation. Instead of a full implementation, the approach RSM proposed could establish the necessary elements for EQI in less than half the time, with any further optimizations occurring after go-live.

"The accelerated timeline was a huge success," says RSM Supervisor Blair Schuyler. "Rather than a full-blown implementation, we were able to set up the basic necessities for them and get them going to start tracking the new inventory quickly."

Beene detailed the relative ease of the NetSuite WMS implementation process. "It was a great experience," he says. "We went live without any interruptions on the production floor. And, we didn't experience any challenges. The transition was seamless."

Elevating critical warehouse processes

Ultimately, the RSM NetSuite WMS implementation project surpassed its initial goals, optimizing EQI warehouse operations in just seven weeks and coming in under budget.

"I was very satisfied with both the speed and the process as a whole," says Beene. "Our team put in a lot of great work, too, but RSM made implementation easy and efficient for us."

With NetSuite WMS, EQI has eliminated several manual steps and saved time while gaining access to real-time data. For incoming shipments, warehouse employees scan container numbers and instantly receive details of the container's contents. The manager can look at sales orders on the outbound side and automatically create picking waves. Shop floor workers look at their handheld scanners to see what parts are necessary, build shipments and scan them out of the system.

"We shifted inbound and outbound transactions from the office team to warehouse employees," says Beene. "This gives everyone more visibility of shipment details and eliminates the need to receive or fill inventory manually."

Ongoing process optimizations

Following the go-live and the introduction of core NetSuite WMS functionality, RSM has continued to optimize the platform with additional functionality. For example, the RSM application development team increased efficiency by introducing automation that integrated bill of lading numbers into fulfillment and transitioned them to the packing list and the invoice.

"The minor automation that the RSM team put in place—it just worked," says Beene. "It definitely made our lives easier."

Following RSM's customizations to NetSuite WMS, the EQI team has been very proactive in learning the system's intricacies so they can introduce further optimizations on their own.

"One of my favorite things about working with EQI is I feel like they really want to learn from us," says Schuyler. "They're just so invested in their company's growth and owning their projects and processes."

With the NetSuite WMS implementation complete, EQI and RSM continue to work to create additional functionality and efficiency within the NetSuite system. For example, they have discussed implementing the Smart Count application in the Berea warehouse to provide a more effective methodology for performing accurate inventory counts in real time.

In addition, following a recent acquisition, EQI is implementing NetSuite ERP and WMS in their new Chicago business location.

A journey of continuous improvement

With a track record of successful NetSuite ERP and WMS implementation and optimization engagements, EQI and RSM have developed a trusting working relationship over the past several years. EQI is dedicated to process automation and continuous improvement to make their systems more efficient and streamlined, and RSM is working closely with them on that journey.

"EQI has made a commitment to optimization, and they see the NetSuite ERP system as a critical part of their growth strategy," says RSM Manager Sean Callahan. "When they work with somebody, they need someone to help execute that vision and keep up with their significant growth needs."

