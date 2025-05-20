The Value Of International Project Management

In today's fast-paced global economy, businesses are expanding across borders faster than ever. Yet many struggle to execute projects efficiently in an international setting.

With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities.

Our unique middle market perspective makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world.

Navigating global challenges: The Importance of specialized international project management.

In today's fast-paced global economy, businesses are expanding across borders faster than ever. Yet many struggle to execute projects efficiently in an international setting. Complex regulatory landscapes, cultural differences and geographically dispersed teams create significant challenges that standard project management approaches often fail to address.

Without a tailored international project management strategy, companies risk cost overruns, miscommunication and compliance failures, which could potentially jeopardize their global operations. Specialized international project management skills are no longer just an advantage; they are a necessity for businesses striving to compete and thrive on a global scale.

Key skills for international project management

Cultural awareness and adaptive communication

Understanding cultural differences is essential for effective collaboration on global projects. Communication styles vary significantly across countries—some cultures prefer direct phone or video calls, while others rely more on emails or written documentation.

Building relationships is also critical. In certain cultures, personal rapport is valued before business discussions begin, requiring a more tailored approach to stakeholder management.

Examples: In some countries, internal deadlines that are looming or have passed may not be taken seriously unless followed up with a phone call. In addition, in some cultures people are reluctant to provide answers without sufficient data, and they are less comfortable offering estimates or preliminary information—so a call may be needed to reassure stakeholders that estimates are acceptable and will be properly caveated.

Thorough information gathering, standardization and communication

Managing international projects involves collecting diverse information from multiple sources and standardizing it for consistency.

Effectively communicating standardized information ensures alignment across teams, reducing misunderstandings and improving decision making.

Examples: Capturing key nuances requires the skillful framing of questions. It may not be enough to ask whether a country can perform fieldwork or be included in an audit scope—asking how data is collected and in what format can be crucial.

Similarly, assessing whether a company's accounting functions can be relocated to another jurisdiction requires a careful inquiry. If the question is framed solely around feasibility, the answer might be a simple yes, as is the case in Germany. However, this approach could overlook critical details, such as Germany's requirement for submission of a special application and approval from tax authorities before moving the accounting function out of the country.

Global capability awareness and realistic deliverables

Understanding an organization's strengths and limitations on an international scale prevents overpromising and underdelivering.

Evaluating an organization's strength in terms of country, service line, language capabilities and industry knowledge allows for strategic resource allocation and effective risk mitigation.

Examples: Recognizing that a particular country does not support a specific software implementation allows for resource substitution from other countries. This strategy helps create more realistic fee quotes and prevents unexpected cost overruns.

Similarly, understanding that English speakers are scarce in some countries and that English deliverables may come at a higher cost helps improve budgeting and planning.

Additionally, in certain regions, organizations must be prepared for higher compliance costs due to a shortage of accountants and increasingly complex regulatory requirements.

Proactive compliance monitoring and risk management

With increasing global regulations—such as Pillar Two tax reforms, public country-by-country reporting, and industry-specific requirements like the plastics tax—compliance has become more complex than ever.

Having dedicated professionals who monitor compliance deadlines across jurisdictions can help organizations avoid costly penalties, including fines and legal consequences such as business license revocation. However, many companies find that maintaining internal personnel solely for compliance monitoring is inefficient.

Example: An RSM US LLP client that was six years behind on compliance filings in Brazil put their entire business at risk. Additionally, the director faced the risk of imprisonment if he entered the UK, due to non-compliance there as well. The situations required urgent intervention and extensive negotiations with authorities, which were led by RSM International member firms and managed by the RSM US global project management team. In addition, a strategic plan to prevent further non-compliance issues was put in place with ongoing monitoring by the global project managers.

The takeaway

International project management involves mastering the complexities of global business environments, which is much more than mere coordination. Companies that invest in specialized international project management can better navigate cultural, regulatory and logistical challenges, leading to improved efficiency, reduced risks and sustained success in the global marketplace.

At RSM, we have spent years helping clients navigate international project challenges, from overcoming compliance roadblocks to driving operational efficiencies. Our deep understanding of country-specific regulations and business practices helps clients not only meet deadlines but also optimize their approach to international expansion. Our international project management specialists can help organizations streamline operations, reduce risk exposure and accomplish global execution, relieving clients of the burden of managing the project alone—and positioning them for growth and success on a global scale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.