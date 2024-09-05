PR In Canada For A Nigerian Entrepreneur In Less Than 3 Months.

In August 2024, Mr. L.D., a seasoned fintech executive from Nigeria, successfully received his permanent residency in Canada. His journey, marked by careful planning and strategic decisions, highlights how determination, the right guidance, and calculated risks can lead to success.

Background Information

Mr. L.D. is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in the fintech industry. He owned multiple businesses in Nigeria and had visited Canada several times, where his three children were studying. In July 2023, he approached our firm, intending to set up an IT consulting company in Canada. He planned to leverage his expertise to offer consulting services to North American fintech companies and expand his business footprint in this competitive market.

Immigration Goal & Case Complexity

Mr. L.D. was eager to secure a work permit quickly to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. However, the complexity of his case lay in the need to expedite the work permit process. At the time, processing times for work permits from within Canada or Nigeria were over five months. To address this, we recommended utilizing the Global Talent Stream (GTS) program, which offers expedited processing for tech specialists. This strategy was not without risks, as the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) officers often hesitate to approve GTS applications for newly established companies in Canada.

Immigration Process

We began by assisting Mr. L.D. in registering his company in Canada and providing guidance on how to meet the stringent requirements of the GTS LMIA program. After submitting the application to the ESDC, we supported Mr. L.D. throughout his interview with the ESDC officer and negotiations for the Labour Market Benefits Plan. Despite the inherent risks, his GTS application was approved in August 2023. By September 2023, he received his work permit as a tech professional.

Given his qualifications as a highly-skilled tech professional, Mr. L.D. was eligible for an invitation to apply for permanent residency under the STEM draw in the Express Entry program. He received this invitation in April 2024, and in less than three months, his application for permanent residency was approved in early August 2024.

Factors Contributing to His Success

Mr. L.D.'s remarkable achievement can be attributed to a combination of strategic planning, calculated risk-taking, and meticulous adherence to the program's requirements. His choice to pursue the GTS program proved to be a pivotal decision despite the uncertain odds of approval given his company's recent establishment. Furthermore, his unwavering dedication and the solid foundation established by our team ensured that he remained compliant with all the essential conditions, facilitating a smooth and successful application process.

Facts:

Timeline: 13 months July 2023 – Retained our services for a work permit in Canada, and August 2024 – PR application approved.

Investment Budget: $100,000

Industry: IT Consulting for Fintech

Location: Toronto, ON

Age of Principal Applicant: 50+ years old

